Malu Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.06
17.06
17.06
17.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.26
-10.7
0.19
7.01
Net Worth
6.8
6.36
17.25
24.07
Minority Interest
Debt
131.65
122.92
103.71
93.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.83
12.98
13.52
14.07
Total Liabilities
152.28
142.26
134.48
131.4
Fixed Assets
70.12
67.58
71.17
76.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.43
24.18
21.22
19.77
Networking Capital
55.65
48.52
40.24
33.87
Inventories
50.75
41.01
41.98
28.16
Inventory Days
60.56
Sundry Debtors
30.71
22.62
29.49
32.54
Debtor Days
69.98
Other Current Assets
3.13
6.5
3.24
6.59
Sundry Creditors
-25.73
-19.62
-32.54
-32.02
Creditor Days
68.87
Other Current Liabilities
-3.21
-1.98
-1.93
-1.4
Cash
1.98
1.87
1.74
1.49
Total Assets
152.29
142.26
134.48
131.4
