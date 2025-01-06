iifl-logo-icon 1
Malu Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.51
(-0.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Malu Paper Mills Ltd

Malu Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.11

1.07

2.24

4.18

Depreciation

-5.01

-4.89

-4.8

-4.79

Tax paid

0.34

-0.41

-0.78

-1.29

Working capital

2.29

-1.88

0.04

2.13

Other operating items

Operating

-8.49

-6.11

-3.3

0.22

Capital expenditure

0.95

9.07

0.7

0.01

Free cash flow

-7.53

2.95

-2.59

0.23

Equity raised

26.5

20.54

13.07

1.89

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

137.74

88.86

84.06

1.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

156.7

112.36

94.53

3.72

QUICKLINKS FOR Malu Paper Mills Ltd

