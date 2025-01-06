Malu Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.11
1.07
2.24
4.18
Depreciation
-5.01
-4.89
-4.8
-4.79
Tax paid
0.34
-0.41
-0.78
-1.29
Working capital
2.29
-1.88
0.04
2.13
Other operating items
Operating
-8.49
-6.11
-3.3
0.22
Capital expenditure
0.95
9.07
0.7
0.01
Free cash flow
-7.53
2.95
-2.59
0.23
Equity raised
26.5
20.54
13.07
1.89
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
137.74
88.86
84.06
1.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
156.7
112.36
94.53
3.72
