Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MALU PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review report for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. The board has considered and approved the following business transactions in the meeting: The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended as on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

MALU PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 along with the Limited review report. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 along with Limited Review report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 9 May 2024

MALU PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities as on March 31 2024 and cash flow statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take on record the Auditors report thereon. 2. To appoint M/s. Khanuja Patra & Associates Cost accountants as the cost auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To take the note of resignation of Ms. Yuga Kothalkar as the Secretarial auditor for the financial year 2023-24 4. To appoint the secretarial auditor for the financial year 2023-24. 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Audited Financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities as on March 31, 2024 and cash flow statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and took note of the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (Copy enclosed) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024