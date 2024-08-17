Summary

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd is an integrated paper mill with facilities to manufacture Printing & Writing Paper and Newsprint (NP). The company carries their production through their state-of-the-art production unit situated at Kodaganallur Village, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu with total installed production capacity of 90,000 MTPA making it one of the largest single location plants in India. The company has full-fledged R&D centre to meet the requirements of existing products improvement also new product development. The company has Printing & Writing paper and Newsprint products of all the ranges of quality similar to their competitors. They market their products with a special brand name of LAKSHMI. Servalakshmi Paper Ltd was incorporated on November 3, 2005 as a private limited company with the name Sri Sai Shakthi Raam Papers Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Servall Group to set up paper plant. In January 31, 2007, the name of the company was changed from Sri Sai Shakthi Raam Papers Pvt Ltd to Servalakshmi Paper Pvt Ltd. During the initial period, the product mix between Printing & Writing papers and Newsprint is 30:70. After stabilization, the company is primarily focusing on Printing & Writing segment and share of Newsprint has reduced. During the year 2009-10, the company completed Phase I of the Paper mill project at Kodaganallur in Tirunelveli district having a capacity of 90,000 MTPA and started commercial production on April 01, 2010. They also established

