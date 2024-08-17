SectorPaper
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.7
Day's Low₹0.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-69.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
43.11
43.11
43.11
43.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-282.64
-155.26
-112.98
-84.71
Net Worth
-239.53
-112.15
-69.87
-41.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
50.38
179.81
222.24
180.1
yoy growth (%)
-71.98
-19.08
23.39
232.96
Raw materials
-66.68
-115.73
-132.97
-101.43
As % of sales
132.36
64.36
59.83
56.31
Employee costs
-5.41
-8.04
-7.01
-5.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-102.25
-42.09
-30.46
-44.71
Depreciation
-10.31
-10.27
-13.64
-13.51
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-205.3
-50.59
8.79
-1.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.98
-19.08
23.39
232.96
Op profit growth
673.67
-155.21
58.69
-129.2
EBIT growth
452.17
-306.57
-508.88
-95.97
Net profit growth
202.59
48.93
-38.25
-21.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RANGASWAMY RAMSWAMY
Director
DURAISAMYNAIDU MUTHUSAMY
Managing Director
YARLAGADA SHIVARAMPRASAD
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Servalakshmi Paper Ltd
Summary
Servalakshmi Paper Ltd is an integrated paper mill with facilities to manufacture Printing & Writing Paper and Newsprint (NP). The company carries their production through their state-of-the-art production unit situated at Kodaganallur Village, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu with total installed production capacity of 90,000 MTPA making it one of the largest single location plants in India. The company has full-fledged R&D centre to meet the requirements of existing products improvement also new product development. The company has Printing & Writing paper and Newsprint products of all the ranges of quality similar to their competitors. They market their products with a special brand name of LAKSHMI. Servalakshmi Paper Ltd was incorporated on November 3, 2005 as a private limited company with the name Sri Sai Shakthi Raam Papers Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Servall Group to set up paper plant. In January 31, 2007, the name of the company was changed from Sri Sai Shakthi Raam Papers Pvt Ltd to Servalakshmi Paper Pvt Ltd. During the initial period, the product mix between Printing & Writing papers and Newsprint is 30:70. After stabilization, the company is primarily focusing on Printing & Writing segment and share of Newsprint has reduced. During the year 2009-10, the company completed Phase I of the Paper mill project at Kodaganallur in Tirunelveli district having a capacity of 90,000 MTPA and started commercial production on April 01, 2010. They also established
Read More
