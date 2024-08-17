iifl-logo-icon 1
Servalakshmi Paper Ltd Share Price

0.7
(7.69%)
May 23, 2018|12:32:40 PM

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.7

Day's Low

0.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-69.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd Corporate Action

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:00 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.01%

Non-Promoter- 47.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

43.11

43.11

43.11

43.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-282.64

-155.26

-112.98

-84.71

Net Worth

-239.53

-112.15

-69.87

-41.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

50.38

179.81

222.24

180.1

yoy growth (%)

-71.98

-19.08

23.39

232.96

Raw materials

-66.68

-115.73

-132.97

-101.43

As % of sales

132.36

64.36

59.83

56.31

Employee costs

-5.41

-8.04

-7.01

-5.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-102.25

-42.09

-30.46

-44.71

Depreciation

-10.31

-10.27

-13.64

-13.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-205.3

-50.59

8.79

-1.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.98

-19.08

23.39

232.96

Op profit growth

673.67

-155.21

58.69

-129.2

EBIT growth

452.17

-306.57

-508.88

-95.97

Net profit growth

202.59

48.93

-38.25

-21.04

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Servalakshmi Paper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RANGASWAMY RAMSWAMY

Director

DURAISAMYNAIDU MUTHUSAMY

Managing Director

YARLAGADA SHIVARAMPRASAD

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Servalakshmi Paper Ltd

Summary

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd is an integrated paper mill with facilities to manufacture Printing & Writing Paper and Newsprint (NP). The company carries their production through their state-of-the-art production unit situated at Kodaganallur Village, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu with total installed production capacity of 90,000 MTPA making it one of the largest single location plants in India. The company has full-fledged R&D centre to meet the requirements of existing products improvement also new product development. The company has Printing & Writing paper and Newsprint products of all the ranges of quality similar to their competitors. They market their products with a special brand name of LAKSHMI. Servalakshmi Paper Ltd was incorporated on November 3, 2005 as a private limited company with the name Sri Sai Shakthi Raam Papers Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Servall Group to set up paper plant. In January 31, 2007, the name of the company was changed from Sri Sai Shakthi Raam Papers Pvt Ltd to Servalakshmi Paper Pvt Ltd. During the initial period, the product mix between Printing & Writing papers and Newsprint is 30:70. After stabilization, the company is primarily focusing on Printing & Writing segment and share of Newsprint has reduced. During the year 2009-10, the company completed Phase I of the Paper mill project at Kodaganallur in Tirunelveli district having a capacity of 90,000 MTPA and started commercial production on April 01, 2010. They also established
