Servalakshmi Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.7
(7.69%)
May 23, 2018|12:31:40 PM

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-102.25

-42.09

-30.46

-44.71

Depreciation

-10.31

-10.27

-13.64

-13.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-205.3

-50.59

8.79

-1.96

Other operating items

Operating

-317.87

-102.95

-35.31

-60.19

Capital expenditure

4.47

8.93

2.53

1.11

Free cash flow

-313.4

-94.02

-32.77

-59.08

Equity raised

-310.51

-226.14

-169.42

-77.86

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

129.78

20.65

28.59

37.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-494.13

-299.52

-173.61

-99.09

