Servalakshmi Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-102.25
-42.09
-30.46
-44.71
Depreciation
-10.31
-10.27
-13.64
-13.51
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-205.3
-50.59
8.79
-1.96
Other operating items
Operating
-317.87
-102.95
-35.31
-60.19
Capital expenditure
4.47
8.93
2.53
1.11
Free cash flow
-313.4
-94.02
-32.77
-59.08
Equity raised
-310.51
-226.14
-169.42
-77.86
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
129.78
20.65
28.59
37.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-494.13
-299.52
-173.61
-99.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.