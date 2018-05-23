iifl-logo-icon 1
Servalakshmi Paper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.7
(7.69%)
May 23, 2018|12:31:40 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

50.38

179.81

222.24

180.1

yoy growth (%)

-71.98

-19.08

23.39

232.96

Raw materials

-66.68

-115.73

-132.97

-101.43

As % of sales

132.36

64.36

59.83

56.31

Employee costs

-5.41

-8.04

-7.01

-5.99

As % of sales

10.75

4.47

3.15

3.32

Other costs

-25.4

-62.12

-71.22

-65.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.42

34.55

32.04

36.49

Operating profit

-47.13

-6.09

11.03

6.95

OPM

-93.54

-3.38

4.96

3.86

Depreciation

-10.31

-10.27

-13.64

-13.51

Interest expense

-47.2

-32.12

-35.29

-43.53

Other income

2.39

6.39

7.43

5.38

Profit before tax

-102.25

-42.09

-30.46

-44.71

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-102.25

-42.09

-30.46

-44.71

Exceptional items

-25.12

0

2.2

-1.05

Net profit

-127.38

-42.09

-28.26

-45.77

yoy growth (%)

202.59

48.93

-38.25

-21.04

NPM

-252.82

-23.41

-12.71

-25.41

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

