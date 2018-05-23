Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
50.38
179.81
222.24
180.1
yoy growth (%)
-71.98
-19.08
23.39
232.96
Raw materials
-66.68
-115.73
-132.97
-101.43
As % of sales
132.36
64.36
59.83
56.31
Employee costs
-5.41
-8.04
-7.01
-5.99
As % of sales
10.75
4.47
3.15
3.32
Other costs
-25.4
-62.12
-71.22
-65.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.42
34.55
32.04
36.49
Operating profit
-47.13
-6.09
11.03
6.95
OPM
-93.54
-3.38
4.96
3.86
Depreciation
-10.31
-10.27
-13.64
-13.51
Interest expense
-47.2
-32.12
-35.29
-43.53
Other income
2.39
6.39
7.43
5.38
Profit before tax
-102.25
-42.09
-30.46
-44.71
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-102.25
-42.09
-30.46
-44.71
Exceptional items
-25.12
0
2.2
-1.05
Net profit
-127.38
-42.09
-28.26
-45.77
yoy growth (%)
202.59
48.93
-38.25
-21.04
NPM
-252.82
-23.41
-12.71
-25.41
