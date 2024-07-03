Summary

J K Paper Ltd (formerly known as Central Pulp Mills), a member of HS Singhania Group is originally promoted by Parkhe Group of Pune to manufacture Paper and Paper products. The Company was incorporated in July, 1960. The Company is Indias largest producer of branded papers and a leading player in Coated Papers and High-end Packaging Boards. It has two integrated Pulp and Paper Plants at Strategic Locations Unit JKPM in East (Rayagada, Odisha) and Unit CPM in West (Songadh, Gujarat).The Companys three manufacturing facilities comprise the following: JK Paper Mills in Rayagada, Odisha, with an installed capacity of 2,95,000 TPA Central Pulp Mills in Songadh, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 1,60,000 TPA Sirpur Paper Mills in Kagaznagar, Telangana (owned through its subsidiary), with an installed capacity of 1,36,000 TPA. It is the 1st Indian paper company to introduce Colorlok Technology in its complete range of Copier papers in India, 1st Indian paper company to get TPM certification from JIPM, Japan; 3rd Paper Company in the World and also 1st Paper Mill in India to get ISO 9001,ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18000.It has a worldwide footprint with customers in over 60 countries covering the USA, Middle East, Europe, South-East Asia, and Africa. In India, the Company provide services to customers through a network of over 350 trade partners, 4,000 dealers, 15 depots & 4 regional marketing offices.The Group commenced its journey in 1938 and made with an investment in the manufactur

