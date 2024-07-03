iifl-logo-icon 1
JK Paper Ltd Share Price

412.45
(-2.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open422.85
  • Day's High425.35
  • 52 Wk High638.75
  • Prev. Close422.9
  • Day's Low408.9
  • 52 Wk Low 319.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,338.11
  • P/E10.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value282.31
  • EPS39.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,987
  • Div. Yield2.01
No Records Found

JK Paper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

422.85

Prev. Close

422.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1,338.11

Day's High

425.35

Day's Low

408.9

52 Week's High

638.75

52 Week's Low

319.1

Book Value

282.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,987

P/E

10.79

EPS

39.2

Divi. Yield

2.01

JK Paper Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

JK Paper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

5 Nov 2024|11:32 PM

The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

25 Jul 2024|11:32 AM

EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

JK Paper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.63%

Non-Promoter- 17.18%

Institutions: 17.18%

Non-Institutions: 33.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JK Paper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.4

169.4

169.4

169.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,383.04

3,605.02

2,875.26

2,430.82

Net Worth

4,552.44

3,774.42

3,044.66

2,600.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,741.6

3,054.3

2,844.27

2,628.61

yoy growth (%)

-10.23

7.38

8.2

-5.11

Raw materials

-1,388.35

-1,373.17

-1,528.49

-1,486.37

As % of sales

50.64

44.95

53.73

56.54

Employee costs

-260.33

-277.2

-231.71

-217.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

453.42

718.59

375.19

231.71

Depreciation

-153.62

-143.56

-120.89

-119.53

Tax paid

-131.23

-225.88

-115.05

-68.88

Working capital

-92.86

-54.83

88.04

-77.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.23

7.38

8.2

-5.11

Op profit growth

-30.15

47.35

19.69

31

EBIT growth

-34.89

62.36

23.57

47.43

Net profit growth

-34.6

89.4

59.76

167.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,659.23

6,436.81

3,968.56

2,750.72

3,060.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,659.23

6,436.81

3,968.56

2,750.72

3,060.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

227.2

172.65

124.36

111.28

103.81

JK Paper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JK Paper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Bharat Hari Singhania

Chairman & Managing Director

Harsh Pati Singhania

Independent Director

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S K Roongta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinita Singhania

President & Executive Director

Amar Singh Mehta

Independent Director

Anoop Seth

Independent Director

Harshavardhan Neotia

Independent Director

Bharat Anand

Vice President & CS

Deepak Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JK Paper Ltd

Summary

J K Paper Ltd (formerly known as Central Pulp Mills), a member of HS Singhania Group is originally promoted by Parkhe Group of Pune to manufacture Paper and Paper products. The Company was incorporated in July, 1960. The Company is Indias largest producer of branded papers and a leading player in Coated Papers and High-end Packaging Boards. It has two integrated Pulp and Paper Plants at Strategic Locations Unit JKPM in East (Rayagada, Odisha) and Unit CPM in West (Songadh, Gujarat).The Companys three manufacturing facilities comprise the following: JK Paper Mills in Rayagada, Odisha, with an installed capacity of 2,95,000 TPA Central Pulp Mills in Songadh, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 1,60,000 TPA Sirpur Paper Mills in Kagaznagar, Telangana (owned through its subsidiary), with an installed capacity of 1,36,000 TPA. It is the 1st Indian paper company to introduce Colorlok Technology in its complete range of Copier papers in India, 1st Indian paper company to get TPM certification from JIPM, Japan; 3rd Paper Company in the World and also 1st Paper Mill in India to get ISO 9001,ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18000.It has a worldwide footprint with customers in over 60 countries covering the USA, Middle East, Europe, South-East Asia, and Africa. In India, the Company provide services to customers through a network of over 350 trade partners, 4,000 dealers, 15 depots & 4 regional marketing offices.The Group commenced its journey in 1938 and made with an investment in the manufactur
Company FAQs

What is the JK Paper Ltd share price today?

The JK Paper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of JK Paper Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JK Paper Ltd is ₹6987.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JK Paper Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JK Paper Ltd is 10.79 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JK Paper Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JK Paper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JK Paper Ltd is ₹319.1 and ₹638.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JK Paper Ltd?

JK Paper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.66%, 3 Years at 27.09%, 1 Year at 6.30%, 6 Month at -29.62%, 3 Month at -8.68% and 1 Month at -8.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JK Paper Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JK Paper Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.63 %
Institutions - 17.18 %
Public - 33.18 %

