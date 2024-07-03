SectorPaper
Open₹422.85
Prev. Close₹422.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,338.11
Day's High₹425.35
Day's Low₹408.9
52 Week's High₹638.75
52 Week's Low₹319.1
Book Value₹282.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,987
P/E10.79
EPS39.2
Divi. Yield2.01
The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.4
169.4
169.4
169.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,383.04
3,605.02
2,875.26
2,430.82
Net Worth
4,552.44
3,774.42
3,044.66
2,600.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,741.6
3,054.3
2,844.27
2,628.61
yoy growth (%)
-10.23
7.38
8.2
-5.11
Raw materials
-1,388.35
-1,373.17
-1,528.49
-1,486.37
As % of sales
50.64
44.95
53.73
56.54
Employee costs
-260.33
-277.2
-231.71
-217.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
453.42
718.59
375.19
231.71
Depreciation
-153.62
-143.56
-120.89
-119.53
Tax paid
-131.23
-225.88
-115.05
-68.88
Working capital
-92.86
-54.83
88.04
-77.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.23
7.38
8.2
-5.11
Op profit growth
-30.15
47.35
19.69
31
EBIT growth
-34.89
62.36
23.57
47.43
Net profit growth
-34.6
89.4
59.76
167.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,659.23
6,436.81
3,968.56
2,750.72
3,060.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,659.23
6,436.81
3,968.56
2,750.72
3,060.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
227.2
172.65
124.36
111.28
103.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Bharat Hari Singhania
Chairman & Managing Director
Harsh Pati Singhania
Independent Director
Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S K Roongta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinita Singhania
President & Executive Director
Amar Singh Mehta
Independent Director
Anoop Seth
Independent Director
Harshavardhan Neotia
Independent Director
Bharat Anand
Vice President & CS
Deepak Gupta
Reports by JK Paper Ltd
Summary
J K Paper Ltd (formerly known as Central Pulp Mills), a member of HS Singhania Group is originally promoted by Parkhe Group of Pune to manufacture Paper and Paper products. The Company was incorporated in July, 1960. The Company is Indias largest producer of branded papers and a leading player in Coated Papers and High-end Packaging Boards. It has two integrated Pulp and Paper Plants at Strategic Locations Unit JKPM in East (Rayagada, Odisha) and Unit CPM in West (Songadh, Gujarat).The Companys three manufacturing facilities comprise the following: JK Paper Mills in Rayagada, Odisha, with an installed capacity of 2,95,000 TPA Central Pulp Mills in Songadh, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 1,60,000 TPA Sirpur Paper Mills in Kagaznagar, Telangana (owned through its subsidiary), with an installed capacity of 1,36,000 TPA. It is the 1st Indian paper company to introduce Colorlok Technology in its complete range of Copier papers in India, 1st Indian paper company to get TPM certification from JIPM, Japan; 3rd Paper Company in the World and also 1st Paper Mill in India to get ISO 9001,ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18000.It has a worldwide footprint with customers in over 60 countries covering the USA, Middle East, Europe, South-East Asia, and Africa. In India, the Company provide services to customers through a network of over 350 trade partners, 4,000 dealers, 15 depots & 4 regional marketing offices.The Group commenced its journey in 1938 and made with an investment in the manufactur
Read More
The JK Paper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JK Paper Ltd is ₹6987.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JK Paper Ltd is 10.79 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JK Paper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JK Paper Ltd is ₹319.1 and ₹638.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JK Paper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.66%, 3 Years at 27.09%, 1 Year at 6.30%, 6 Month at -29.62%, 3 Month at -8.68% and 1 Month at -8.40%.
