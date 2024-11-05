iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JK Paper Ltd Board Meeting

395.5
(1.58%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:56 AM

JK Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Acquisition
Board Meeting4 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
JK PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
JK PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
JK PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for the meeting held on 16th May 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
JK PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and consider declaration of Interim Dividend if any to the equity shareholders for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th February 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th February 2024 Resignation of Chairman Resignation of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

JK Paper: Related News

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|11:32 PM

The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read More
JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:32 AM

EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Paper Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.