|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Acquisition
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|JK PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|JK PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|JK PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for the meeting held on 16th May 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|JK PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and consider declaration of Interim Dividend if any to the equity shareholders for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th February 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th February 2024 Resignation of Chairman Resignation of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.