Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.27
-10.11
7.59
8.2
Op profit growth
77.51
-35.52
40.93
19.57
EBIT growth
86.15
-39.58
59.26
20.24
Net profit growth
126.13
-49.51
82.44
51.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.12
20.42
28.47
21.73
EBIT margin
23.39
18.13
26.98
18.22
Net profit margin
13.67
8.72
15.53
9.15
RoCE
14.75
9.49
20.82
15.46
RoNW
4.82
2.4
5.85
4.39
RoA
2.15
1.14
2.99
1.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
32.1
13.97
26.28
14.85
Dividend per share
5.5
4
4
2.5
Cash EPS
20.63
3.87
18.28
7.87
Book value per share
180.28
151.74
135.57
93.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.47
10.73
2.83
9.1
P/CEPS
14.74
38.65
4.07
17.17
P/B
1.72
1
0.56
1.44
EV/EBIDTA
7.31
7.8
3.09
5.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
17.1
Tax payout
-31.74
-36.05
-32.73
-30.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.62
10.14
10.9
14.11
Inventory days
41.48
58.46
53.22
49.86
Creditor days
-65.7
-80.64
-58.52
-40.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.04
-3.87
-6.38
-3.62
Net debt / equity
1
1.05
0.69
0.72
Net debt / op. profit
3.06
4.83
1.93
1.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.58
-47.93
-44.57
-53.73
Employee costs
-9.61
-11.09
-9.4
-8.15
Other costs
-21.67
-20.54
-17.55
-16.37
The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.