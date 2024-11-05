JK Paper Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.4
169.4
169.4
169.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,383.04
3,605.02
2,875.26
2,430.82
Net Worth
4,552.44
3,774.42
3,044.66
2,600.22
Minority Interest
Debt
1,885.91
2,393.39
2,701.08
2,301.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
554.97
718.59
607.5
515.23
Total Liabilities
6,993.32
6,886.4
6,353.24
5,417.39
Fixed Assets
4,251.46
4,370.86
4,499.56
3,981.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,028.62
1,811.06
996.95
865.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
19.22
98.93
126.11
Networking Capital
651.91
652.72
743.52
436.4
Inventories
777.96
677.72
466.19
345.59
Inventory Days
46
Sundry Debtors
167.68
163.12
217.19
79.17
Debtor Days
10.54
Other Current Assets
615.08
745.94
922.35
754.95
Sundry Creditors
-578.19
-621.46
-492.86
-466.67
Creditor Days
62.12
Other Current Liabilities
-330.62
-312.6
-369.35
-276.64
Cash
61.33
32.54
14.28
8.69
Total Assets
6,993.32
6,886.4
6,353.24
5,417.39
