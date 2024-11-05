iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JK Paper Ltd Balance Sheet

403.9
(-0.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Paper Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.4

169.4

169.4

169.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,383.04

3,605.02

2,875.26

2,430.82

Net Worth

4,552.44

3,774.42

3,044.66

2,600.22

Minority Interest

Debt

1,885.91

2,393.39

2,701.08

2,301.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

554.97

718.59

607.5

515.23

Total Liabilities

6,993.32

6,886.4

6,353.24

5,417.39

Fixed Assets

4,251.46

4,370.86

4,499.56

3,981.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,028.62

1,811.06

996.95

865.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

19.22

98.93

126.11

Networking Capital

651.91

652.72

743.52

436.4

Inventories

777.96

677.72

466.19

345.59

Inventory Days

46

Sundry Debtors

167.68

163.12

217.19

79.17

Debtor Days

10.54

Other Current Assets

615.08

745.94

922.35

754.95

Sundry Creditors

-578.19

-621.46

-492.86

-466.67

Creditor Days

62.12

Other Current Liabilities

-330.62

-312.6

-369.35

-276.64

Cash

61.33

32.54

14.28

8.69

Total Assets

6,993.32

6,886.4

6,353.24

5,417.39

JK Paper : related Articles

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|11:32 PM

The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read More
JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:32 AM

EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Paper Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.