JK Paper Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,396.58
3,424.83
3,234.4
3,362.48
3,074.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,396.58
3,424.83
3,234.4
3,362.48
3,074.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
60.95
113.59
113.61
90.03
82.62
Total Income
3,457.53
3,538.42
3,348.01
3,452.51
3,156.95
Total Expenditure
2,852.65
2,693.64
2,349.93
2,313.28
2,145.37
PBIDT
604.88
844.78
998.08
1,139.23
1,011.58
Interest
103.62
114.85
93.23
157.17
65.31
PBDT
501.26
729.93
904.85
982.06
946.27
Depreciation
162.57
146.69
163.41
150.1
131.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
84.84
124.19
147.41
135.59
182.77
Deferred Tax
-15.79
-55.91
-24.21
79.31
40.59
Reported Profit After Tax
269.64
514.96
618.24
617.06
591.16
Minority Interest After NP
1.41
4.21
7.22
7.48
4.95
Net Profit after Minority Interest
268.23
510.75
611.02
609.58
586.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-24.42
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
268.23
510.75
611.02
609.58
610.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.84
30.15
36.07
35.98
34.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
169.4
169.4
169.4
169.4
169.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.8
24.66
30.85
33.88
32.9
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.93
15.03
19.11
18.35
19.22
