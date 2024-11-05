Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,741.6
3,054.3
2,844.27
2,628.61
yoy growth (%)
-10.23
7.38
8.2
-5.11
Raw materials
-1,388.35
-1,373.17
-1,528.49
-1,486.37
As % of sales
50.64
44.95
53.73
56.54
Employee costs
-260.33
-277.2
-231.71
-217.97
As % of sales
9.49
9.07
8.14
8.29
Other costs
-461.67
-500.13
-470.74
-411.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.83
16.37
16.55
15.66
Operating profit
631.25
903.8
613.33
512.43
OPM
23.02
29.59
21.56
19.49
Depreciation
-153.62
-143.56
-120.89
-119.53
Interest expense
-94.37
-122.81
-143.02
-187.64
Other income
70.16
81.16
25.77
26.45
Profit before tax
453.42
718.59
375.19
231.71
Taxes
-131.23
-225.88
-115.05
-68.88
Tax rate
-28.94
-31.43
-30.66
-29.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
322.19
492.71
260.14
162.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
322.19
492.71
260.14
162.83
yoy growth (%)
-34.6
89.4
59.76
167.5
NPM
11.75
16.13
9.14
6.19
The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.