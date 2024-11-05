iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JK Paper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

414.9
(0.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Paper Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,741.6

3,054.3

2,844.27

2,628.61

yoy growth (%)

-10.23

7.38

8.2

-5.11

Raw materials

-1,388.35

-1,373.17

-1,528.49

-1,486.37

As % of sales

50.64

44.95

53.73

56.54

Employee costs

-260.33

-277.2

-231.71

-217.97

As % of sales

9.49

9.07

8.14

8.29

Other costs

-461.67

-500.13

-470.74

-411.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.83

16.37

16.55

15.66

Operating profit

631.25

903.8

613.33

512.43

OPM

23.02

29.59

21.56

19.49

Depreciation

-153.62

-143.56

-120.89

-119.53

Interest expense

-94.37

-122.81

-143.02

-187.64

Other income

70.16

81.16

25.77

26.45

Profit before tax

453.42

718.59

375.19

231.71

Taxes

-131.23

-225.88

-115.05

-68.88

Tax rate

-28.94

-31.43

-30.66

-29.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

322.19

492.71

260.14

162.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

322.19

492.71

260.14

162.83

yoy growth (%)

-34.6

89.4

59.76

167.5

NPM

11.75

16.13

9.14

6.19

JK Paper : related Articles

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|11:32 PM

The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read More
JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:32 AM

EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Paper Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.