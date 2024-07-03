iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JK Paper Ltd Annually Results

405.9
(-1.05%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,659.23

6,436.81

3,968.56

2,750.72

3,060.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,659.23

6,436.81

3,968.56

2,750.72

3,060.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

227.2

172.65

124.36

111.28

103.81

Total Income

6,886.43

6,609.46

4,092.92

2,862

3,164

Total Expenditure

5,043.57

4,458.65

2,971.29

2,188.94

2,188.83

PBIDT

1,842.86

2,150.81

1,121.63

673.06

975.17

Interest

208.08

222.48

131.88

128.6

129.3

PBDT

1,634.78

1,928.33

989.75

544.46

845.87

Depreciation

310.1

281.85

193.05

174.25

149.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

271.6

318.36

159.97

126.01

218.06

Deferred Tax

-80.12

119.9

92.91

7.48

9.92

Reported Profit After Tax

1,133.2

1,208.22

543.82

236.72

468.41

Minority Interest After NP

11.43

12.43

1.22

-3.23

-6.91

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,121.77

1,195.79

542.6

239.95

475.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-24.69

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,121.77

1,220.48

542.6

239.95

475.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

66.22

70.59

32.03

13.73

26.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

85

40

55

40

40

Equity

169.4

169.4

169.4

169.4

178.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.67

33.41

28.26

24.46

31.86

PBDTM(%)

24.54

29.95

24.93

19.79

27.64

PATM(%)

17.01

18.77

13.7

8.6

15.3

JK Paper: Related NEWS

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|11:32 PM

The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read More
JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:32 AM

EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Paper Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.