JK Paper Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,659.23
6,436.81
3,968.56
2,750.72
3,060.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,659.23
6,436.81
3,968.56
2,750.72
3,060.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
227.2
172.65
124.36
111.28
103.81
Total Income
6,886.43
6,609.46
4,092.92
2,862
3,164
Total Expenditure
5,043.57
4,458.65
2,971.29
2,188.94
2,188.83
PBIDT
1,842.86
2,150.81
1,121.63
673.06
975.17
Interest
208.08
222.48
131.88
128.6
129.3
PBDT
1,634.78
1,928.33
989.75
544.46
845.87
Depreciation
310.1
281.85
193.05
174.25
149.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
271.6
318.36
159.97
126.01
218.06
Deferred Tax
-80.12
119.9
92.91
7.48
9.92
Reported Profit After Tax
1,133.2
1,208.22
543.82
236.72
468.41
Minority Interest After NP
11.43
12.43
1.22
-3.23
-6.91
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,121.77
1,195.79
542.6
239.95
475.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-24.69
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,121.77
1,220.48
542.6
239.95
475.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
66.22
70.59
32.03
13.73
26.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
85
40
55
40
40
Equity
169.4
169.4
169.4
169.4
178.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.67
33.41
28.26
24.46
31.86
PBDTM(%)
24.54
29.95
24.93
19.79
27.64
PATM(%)
17.01
18.77
13.7
8.6
15.3
