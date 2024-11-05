iifl-logo-icon 1
JK Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

412.45
(-2.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

JK Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

453.42

718.59

375.19

231.71

Depreciation

-153.62

-143.56

-120.89

-119.53

Tax paid

-131.23

-225.88

-115.05

-68.88

Working capital

-92.86

-54.83

88.04

-77.52

Other operating items

Operating

75.7

294.32

227.29

-34.21

Capital expenditure

37.82

162.52

85.44

-54.05

Free cash flow

113.52

456.84

312.74

-88.27

Equity raised

4,289.6

3,169.93

2,439.61

1,997.23

Investing

164.07

536.88

-106.93

230.38

Financing

1,135.25

175.18

-10.07

476.95

Dividends paid

0

0

44.56

24.51

Net in cash

5,702.44

4,338.83

2,679.91

2,640.79

JK Paper : related Articles

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

JK Paper Reports 57.8% YoY Profit Decline in Q2; Revenue Up 2%

5 Nov 2024|11:32 PM

The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

JK Paper Q1 net profit sinks 55% y-o-y to ₹139.70 Crore

25 Jul 2024|11:32 AM

EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

