JK Paper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
453.42
718.59
375.19
231.71
Depreciation
-153.62
-143.56
-120.89
-119.53
Tax paid
-131.23
-225.88
-115.05
-68.88
Working capital
-92.86
-54.83
88.04
-77.52
Other operating items
Operating
75.7
294.32
227.29
-34.21
Capital expenditure
37.82
162.52
85.44
-54.05
Free cash flow
113.52
456.84
312.74
-88.27
Equity raised
4,289.6
3,169.93
2,439.61
1,997.23
Investing
164.07
536.88
-106.93
230.38
Financing
1,135.25
175.18
-10.07
476.95
Dividends paid
0
0
44.56
24.51
Net in cash
5,702.44
4,338.83
2,679.91
2,640.79
The EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% this quarter, a significant decline from 24.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.Read More
EBITDA decreased by 41.3% to ₹280.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹477.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
