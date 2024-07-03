SectorPaper
Open₹96.25
Prev. Close₹95.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.83
Day's High₹96.25
Day's Low₹94.14
52 Week's High₹146.9
52 Week's Low₹92.19
Book Value₹99.57
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)946
P/E6.71
EPS14.25
Divi. Yield1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
922.29
723.2
535
435.35
Net Worth
932.29
733.2
545
445.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
588.43
808.63
634.1
542.11
yoy growth (%)
-27.23
27.52
16.96
25.02
Raw materials
-228.3
-353.3
-231.58
-238.59
As % of sales
38.79
43.69
36.52
44.01
Employee costs
-45.02
-52.83
-43.59
-35.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
66.83
115.27
83.33
47.51
Depreciation
-58.42
-54.62
-45.04
-40.02
Tax paid
-17.28
-23.44
-14.66
-1.96
Working capital
-6.11
10.38
20.58
-3.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.23
27.52
16.96
25.02
Op profit growth
-22.18
43.57
33.97
69.9
EBIT growth
-37.7
26.56
48.72
95.82
Net profit growth
-46.04
33.73
50.75
247.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Kumar Satia
Joint Managing Director
Rajinder Kumar Bhandari
Independent Director
Avinash Chander Ahuja
Independent Director
I D Singh
Independent Director
Dinesh Sharma
Director
Chirag Satia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Kumar Dhuria.
Director (Technical)
Hardev Singh
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Priti S Lal
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Vinod Kathuria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Satia Industries Ltd
Summary
Satia Industries Limited was incorporated in November, 1980. The Company is presently dealing in the business such as manufacturer of writing and printing paper, generation of power, trading activities in cotton and yarn, agricultural and plantation operations etc.In 1989, the Company set up a second paper machine. It started production using a single paper machine with the capacity of 4,950 MT in 1984. The production crossed 10,000 MTPA in 1993. In 1998, third Paper machine was installed and 200 MTD pulp mill was installed. The Company installed 5 MW Power cogeneration plant in 2003. A Chemical Recovery Plant and a 5MW Power plant were installed in 2006. The power plant capacity was increased to 23.30 MW in 2011-12. A new Chemical Recovery plant of 400 tpd solids was installed along with Pulp Bleaching Plant in 2014-15.The Company raised fresh Long Term Loan of Rs 6993.10 lakhs for its various projects in progress during the year 2015. Additional Power generation capacity of 10.45 MW and new solar plant with a capacity of 2.29 MW were installed in 2016-17. The Company introduced solar capacity of 3.25 MW and achieved a production of 1,13,517 MT in 2017-18. It commenced commercial production from Paper Machine 4 (PM 4), having an installed capacity of 100,000 TPA in 2022 and the total installed capacity scaled up to 2,05,000 MT in FY 2023.
Read More
The Satia Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satia Industries Ltd is ₹946.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Satia Industries Ltd is 6.71 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satia Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satia Industries Ltd is ₹92.19 and ₹146.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Satia Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.48%, 3 Years at 2.76%, 1 Year at -31.11%, 6 Month at -29.22%, 3 Month at -18.43% and 1 Month at -10.40%.
