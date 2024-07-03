iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Satia Industries Ltd Share Price

94.6
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:08 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open96.25
  • Day's High96.25
  • 52 Wk High146.9
  • Prev. Close95.76
  • Day's Low94.14
  • 52 Wk Low 92.19
  • Turnover (lac)53.83
  • P/E6.71
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value99.57
  • EPS14.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)946
  • Div. Yield1.05
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Satia Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

96.25

Prev. Close

95.76

Turnover(Lac.)

53.83

Day's High

96.25

Day's Low

94.14

52 Week's High

146.9

52 Week's Low

92.19

Book Value

99.57

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

946

P/E

6.71

EPS

14.25

Divi. Yield

1.05

Satia Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 23 Nov, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Satia Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Satia Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.58%

Foreign: 2.58%

Indian: 49.87%

Non-Promoter- 1.82%

Institutions: 1.82%

Non-Institutions: 45.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Satia Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

922.29

723.2

535

435.35

Net Worth

932.29

733.2

545

445.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

588.43

808.63

634.1

542.11

yoy growth (%)

-27.23

27.52

16.96

25.02

Raw materials

-228.3

-353.3

-231.58

-238.59

As % of sales

38.79

43.69

36.52

44.01

Employee costs

-45.02

-52.83

-43.59

-35.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

66.83

115.27

83.33

47.51

Depreciation

-58.42

-54.62

-45.04

-40.02

Tax paid

-17.28

-23.44

-14.66

-1.96

Working capital

-6.11

10.38

20.58

-3.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.23

27.52

16.96

25.02

Op profit growth

-22.18

43.57

33.97

69.9

EBIT growth

-37.7

26.56

48.72

95.82

Net profit growth

-46.04

33.73

50.75

247.29

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Satia Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Satia Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay Kumar Satia

Joint Managing Director

Rajinder Kumar Bhandari

Independent Director

Avinash Chander Ahuja

Independent Director

I D Singh

Independent Director

Dinesh Sharma

Director

Chirag Satia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Kumar Dhuria.

Director (Technical)

Hardev Singh

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Priti S Lal

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Vinod Kathuria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satia Industries Ltd

Summary

Satia Industries Limited was incorporated in November, 1980. The Company is presently dealing in the business such as manufacturer of writing and printing paper, generation of power, trading activities in cotton and yarn, agricultural and plantation operations etc.In 1989, the Company set up a second paper machine. It started production using a single paper machine with the capacity of 4,950 MT in 1984. The production crossed 10,000 MTPA in 1993. In 1998, third Paper machine was installed and 200 MTD pulp mill was installed. The Company installed 5 MW Power cogeneration plant in 2003. A Chemical Recovery Plant and a 5MW Power plant were installed in 2006. The power plant capacity was increased to 23.30 MW in 2011-12. A new Chemical Recovery plant of 400 tpd solids was installed along with Pulp Bleaching Plant in 2014-15.The Company raised fresh Long Term Loan of Rs 6993.10 lakhs for its various projects in progress during the year 2015. Additional Power generation capacity of 10.45 MW and new solar plant with a capacity of 2.29 MW were installed in 2016-17. The Company introduced solar capacity of 3.25 MW and achieved a production of 1,13,517 MT in 2017-18. It commenced commercial production from Paper Machine 4 (PM 4), having an installed capacity of 100,000 TPA in 2022 and the total installed capacity scaled up to 2,05,000 MT in FY 2023.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Satia Industries Ltd share price today?

The Satia Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Satia Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satia Industries Ltd is ₹946.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Satia Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Satia Industries Ltd is 6.71 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Satia Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satia Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satia Industries Ltd is ₹92.19 and ₹146.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Satia Industries Ltd?

Satia Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.48%, 3 Years at 2.76%, 1 Year at -31.11%, 6 Month at -29.22%, 3 Month at -18.43% and 1 Month at -10.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Satia Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Satia Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.46 %
Institutions - 1.83 %
Public - 45.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Satia Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.