Satia Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
922.29
723.2
535
435.35
Net Worth
932.29
733.2
545
445.35
Minority Interest
Debt
319.14
435.78
442.71
344.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
42.09
16.19
Total Liabilities
1,251.43
1,168.98
1,029.8
806.38
Fixed Assets
871.13
841.56
894.94
749.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
6.52
7.46
3.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.73
34.48
36.49
13.08
Networking Capital
323.43
267.99
78.19
28.94
Inventories
174.8
159.65
146.67
91.78
Inventory Days
56.92
Sundry Debtors
163.14
191.51
106.46
90.8
Debtor Days
56.32
Other Current Assets
138.53
122.35
68.8
54.54
Sundry Creditors
-74.44
-109.95
-110.68
-50.25
Creditor Days
31.16
Other Current Liabilities
-78.6
-95.57
-133.06
-157.93
Cash
20.15
18.43
12.71
11.16
Total Assets
1,251.44
1,168.98
1,029.79
806.37
