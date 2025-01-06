Satia Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
66.83
115.27
83.33
47.51
Depreciation
-58.42
-54.62
-45.04
-40.02
Tax paid
-17.28
-23.44
-14.66
-1.96
Working capital
-6.11
10.38
20.58
-3.73
Other operating items
Operating
-14.98
47.59
44.2
1.79
Capital expenditure
117.86
159.97
63.57
-106.45
Free cash flow
102.87
207.56
107.77
-104.65
Equity raised
771.28
506.25
294.74
199.25
Investing
0.51
0.34
-0.04
-4.19
Financing
77.16
164.31
10.84
134.42
Dividends paid
0
0
2.5
2
Net in cash
951.82
878.46
415.82
226.83
