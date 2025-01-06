iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Satia Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.84
(-4.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Satia Industries Ltd

Satia Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

66.83

115.27

83.33

47.51

Depreciation

-58.42

-54.62

-45.04

-40.02

Tax paid

-17.28

-23.44

-14.66

-1.96

Working capital

-6.11

10.38

20.58

-3.73

Other operating items

Operating

-14.98

47.59

44.2

1.79

Capital expenditure

117.86

159.97

63.57

-106.45

Free cash flow

102.87

207.56

107.77

-104.65

Equity raised

771.28

506.25

294.74

199.25

Investing

0.51

0.34

-0.04

-4.19

Financing

77.16

164.31

10.84

134.42

Dividends paid

0

0

2.5

2

Net in cash

951.82

878.46

415.82

226.83

Satia Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Satia Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.