|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
588.43
808.63
634.1
542.11
yoy growth (%)
-27.23
27.52
16.96
25.02
Raw materials
-228.3
-353.3
-231.58
-238.59
As % of sales
38.79
43.69
36.52
44.01
Employee costs
-45.02
-52.83
-43.59
-35.39
As % of sales
7.65
6.53
6.87
6.52
Other costs
-178.99
-227.57
-237.09
-177.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.41
28.14
37.39
32.68
Operating profit
136.11
174.91
121.83
90.94
OPM
23.13
21.63
19.21
16.77
Depreciation
-58.42
-54.62
-45.04
-40.02
Interest expense
-17.57
-20.21
-23.72
-24.47
Other income
6.71
15.19
30.26
21.07
Profit before tax
66.83
115.27
83.33
47.51
Taxes
-17.28
-23.44
-14.66
-1.96
Tax rate
-25.86
-20.33
-17.59
-4.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.54
91.83
68.67
45.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
49.54
91.83
68.67
45.55
yoy growth (%)
-46.04
33.73
50.75
247.29
NPM
8.42
11.35
10.82
8.4
