Satia Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

92.79
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

588.43

808.63

634.1

542.11

yoy growth (%)

-27.23

27.52

16.96

25.02

Raw materials

-228.3

-353.3

-231.58

-238.59

As % of sales

38.79

43.69

36.52

44.01

Employee costs

-45.02

-52.83

-43.59

-35.39

As % of sales

7.65

6.53

6.87

6.52

Other costs

-178.99

-227.57

-237.09

-177.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.41

28.14

37.39

32.68

Operating profit

136.11

174.91

121.83

90.94

OPM

23.13

21.63

19.21

16.77

Depreciation

-58.42

-54.62

-45.04

-40.02

Interest expense

-17.57

-20.21

-23.72

-24.47

Other income

6.71

15.19

30.26

21.07

Profit before tax

66.83

115.27

83.33

47.51

Taxes

-17.28

-23.44

-14.66

-1.96

Tax rate

-25.86

-20.33

-17.59

-4.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.54

91.83

68.67

45.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

49.54

91.83

68.67

45.55

yoy growth (%)

-46.04

33.73

50.75

247.29

NPM

8.42

11.35

10.82

8.4

