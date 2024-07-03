Satia Industries Ltd Summary

Satia Industries Limited was incorporated in November, 1980. The Company is presently dealing in the business such as manufacturer of writing and printing paper, generation of power, trading activities in cotton and yarn, agricultural and plantation operations etc.In 1989, the Company set up a second paper machine. It started production using a single paper machine with the capacity of 4,950 MT in 1984. The production crossed 10,000 MTPA in 1993. In 1998, third Paper machine was installed and 200 MTD pulp mill was installed. The Company installed 5 MW Power cogeneration plant in 2003. A Chemical Recovery Plant and a 5MW Power plant were installed in 2006. The power plant capacity was increased to 23.30 MW in 2011-12. A new Chemical Recovery plant of 400 tpd solids was installed along with Pulp Bleaching Plant in 2014-15.The Company raised fresh Long Term Loan of Rs 6993.10 lakhs for its various projects in progress during the year 2015. Additional Power generation capacity of 10.45 MW and new solar plant with a capacity of 2.29 MW were installed in 2016-17. The Company introduced solar capacity of 3.25 MW and achieved a production of 1,13,517 MT in 2017-18. It commenced commercial production from Paper Machine 4 (PM 4), having an installed capacity of 100,000 TPA in 2022 and the total installed capacity scaled up to 2,05,000 MT in FY 2023.