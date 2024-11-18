|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|23 Nov 2024
|0.1
|10
|Interim
|Board in its meeting held today i.e. 13t November, 2024 (01.30 PM to 0245 PM), considered and approved the following: - The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per share (i.s 10 %) face value Rs. 1/- per share for the Second Quarter ended 30.09.2024 financial year 2024-25 on 10,00,00,000 equity shares. Revised Record Date for the Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)
|Dividend
|9 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|0.1
|10
|Interim
|Out Come of Board Meeting The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per share (i.s 10 %) face value Rs. 1/- per share for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 financial year 2024-25 on 10,00,00,000 equity shares.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.