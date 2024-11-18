Board in its meeting held today i.e. 13t November, 2024 (01.30 PM to 0245 PM), considered and approved the following: - The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per share (i.s 10 %) face value Rs. 1/- per share for the Second Quarter ended 30.09.2024 financial year 2024-25 on 10,00,00,000 equity shares. Revised Record Date for the Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)