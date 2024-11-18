iifl-logo-icon 1
Satia Industries Ltd Dividend

94.01
(1.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Satia Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202422 Nov 202423 Nov 20240.110Interim
Board in its meeting held today i.e. 13t November, 2024 (01.30 PM to 0245 PM), considered and approved the following: - The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per share (i.s 10 %) face value Rs. 1/- per share for the Second Quarter ended 30.09.2024 financial year 2024-25 on 10,00,00,000 equity shares. Revised Record Date for the Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)
Dividend9 Aug 202421 Aug 202421 Aug 20240.110Interim
Out Come of Board Meeting The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per share (i.s 10 %) face value Rs. 1/- per share for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 financial year 2024-25 on 10,00,00,000 equity shares.

