Satia Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 13.11.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2024 along with limited review report is enclosed). The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per share (i.s 10 %) face value Rs. 1/- per share for the Second Quarter ended 30.09.2024 financial year 2024-25 on 10,00,00,000 equity shares. The Board has fixed 21.11.2024 Record Date for the payment of Interim Dividend The Board has duly re-constituted the Committees as per details given in Annexure-1 enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)