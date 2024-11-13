iifl-logo-icon 1
Satia Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Satia Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Satia Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 13.11.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024 Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2024 along with limited review report is enclosed). The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per share (i.s 10 %) face value Rs. 1/- per share for the Second Quarter ended 30.09.2024 financial year 2024-25 on 10,00,00,000 equity shares. The Board has fixed 21.11.2024 Record Date for the payment of Interim Dividend The Board has duly re-constituted the Committees as per details given in Annexure-1 enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Satia Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 09th August 2024 Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
Satia Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Satia Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Out Come Of Board Meeting held on 10.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Satia Industries: Related News

No Record Found

