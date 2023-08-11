Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 43rd Annual Report of Satia Industries Limited ("the Company") along with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results:

The key highlights of the financial results of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and comparison with the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023 are summarised below: -

(Rs in Lakh)

Particulars Current Year Previous Year Revenue and Other Income 173614.02 189779.73 Profit Before interest depreciation and tax 43401.35 42582.28 Interest and Financial Charges 2996.24 3518.04 Depreciation 15136.12 20712.74 Profit from operations (before Tax) prior year adjustments & exceptional Item 25268.99 18351.50 TAX EXPENSES Current Tax 4973.33 3144.72 Deferred Tax (822.92) (4010.65) Profit/(Loss) after Tax 21118.58 19217.43 Less: Appropriation Dividend on Equity Shares 1000 400

Industry Review Corporate Overview

Satia Industries Limited operates in the following business segments: -

1 Writing and Printing Paper

2 Agriculture

3 Co-generation of Power for captive consumption

Financial Performance and the State of the Companys affairs

Operational Review

Your Company recorded a total income of Rs 173614.02 lakhs as compared to Rs 189779.73 lakh in the previous year.

Profit before Tax of the Company increased to Rs 25268.99 lakh as against Rs 18351.50 lakh in the previous year, registering a growth of 37.69% in Profit before Tax.

Profit After Tax (PAT) of the Company increased to Rs 21118.58 Lakhs as against Rs 19217.43 Lakhs for the previous year, registering a growth of 9.89% in PAT

Dividend

During the year under review, the Board has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity shares (100%) at its meeting held on 11.08.2023 involving a cash outflow of Rs 10.00 crores and the interim dividend declared on 11.08.2023 will also be considered as Final dividend. The dividend recommended was in accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company.

The Board at its discretion, while approving the annual accounts in each financial year, may also recommend the dividend for approval of the shareholders after taking into account the free cash flow position, the profit earned during that year, the Capex requirements and applicable taxes. If during any financial year the profits of the Company are inadequate, the Board may decide not to declare dividends for that financial year. A dividend policy stated by the current Board cannot be binding on the extant Board. However, the current Board can form a guideline on dividend payout in future in the interest of providing transparency to the shareholders.

The Companys Dividend Distribution Policy (DDP) is available at website: www.satiagroup.com/ Company Policies.

Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

During the year under review, the Company had not transferred any amount or Shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

The Company has transferred the number of shares and unclaimed dividends up to the year 2014-15 to the Investors Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). available on the Companys website with web link https://www.satiagroup.com/ Investor/IEPF Files

Reserves

The closing balance of the retained earnings of the Company for the financial year 2024, after all appropriation and adjustments was Rs. 92229.25 Lakh.

Fixed Deposit

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments:

The company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of the investments made by Company are given in the notes to the financial statements.

Credit Rating

The India Ratings & Research Private Limited has affirmed Satia Industries Limited Bank facilities at IND A+/Stable/IND A1+;. The Instrument wise rating action is as below: -

Instrument Type Maturity Date Size of Issue (million) Rating assigned along with Outlook/ Watch Rating Action Term loans FY31 INR4,149.2 IND A+/ Stable Affirmed Proposed term loans - INR60 IND A+/Stable Assigned Fund-based bank facilities - INR850 IND A+/Stable/IND A1+ Affirmed Fund-based bank facilities - INR250 IND A+/Stable/IND A1+ Assigned Non-fund-based bank facilities - INR1,250 IND A+/Stable/IND A1+ Affirmed

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

Your Company is committed in maintaining the highest standards of internal controls. We have deployed controls through appropriate policies, procedures and implemented a robust Internal Financial Control system that encompasses the following: -

- Key processes affecting the reliability of the Companys financial reporting together with the required controls

- Periodic testing of controls to check their operational effectiveness

- Prompt implementation of remedial action plans arising out of tests conducted

- Regular follow-up of these action plans by senior management

In addition, the Internal Auditor performs periodic audits in accordance with the pre-approved plan. He reports on the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and provides recommendations for improvements. Audit findings along with management response are shared with the Audit Committee. Status of action plans are also presented to the Audit Committee which reviews the steps taken by the management to ensure that there are adequate controls in design and operation. The Certificate provided by Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer in the Corporate Governance Report discusses the adequacy of the internal control systems and procedures.

Human Resources and Employee Relations

The Companys Human Resources division concentrated on efficient plan execution throughout the year under review by utilizing its skilled staff. The HR department of the companys main focus during the year was handling the benefits administration. Additionally, to focus on rebuilding the complete support system for assuring the health and wellbeing of employees. Steps including workforce planning, digitalization of HR systems, enhancement of medical facilities, health monitoring, and ongoing communication were necessary for this. These actions increased employee confidence, and the workers re-ciprocated by offering their entire support by adjusting to the new working circumstances and schedules.

Employee Welfare

Understanding what engages and motivates our employees, as well as their perspectives on the work place is vital. Therefore, we promote open and frequent communication between managers and their teams conduct regular surveys, establish a frame work that encourages employees to voice concerns, provide feedback and suggest improvements. Our comprehensive HR policy framework includes maternity benefits, employee insurance and flexible scheduling to help employees maintain a work-life balance. Monthly workshops are held to educate staff on their physical, mental, and overall well-being. Fostering diversity and inclusion at work, we leverage the varied viewpoints and perspectives of a diverse workforce in terms of age, gender and race, which drives innovation. Our commitment to Equal Employment Opportunity, Equal Pay, and Conditions of Employment Policies ensures no discrimination based on gender, race, religion, caste, creed or similar factors. Hiring, promotions and performance reviews are solely merit-based

Director Retiring by Rotation

Sh Rajinder Kumar Bhandari, Joint Managing Director (DIN:00732588) is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of your Company, has offered himself for reappointment. His details as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are contained in the accompanying Notice convening the ensuing AGM of your Company. Sh. Rajinder Kumar Bhandari, Joint Managing Director has given required declaration under Companies Act, 2013.

Declaration from Independent Directors

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he / she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Evaluation

In terms of requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, the Board is required to carry out the annual performance evaluation of the Board of Directors as a whole, Committees of the Board and individual Directors. Your Company understands the requirements of an effective Board Evaluation process and accordingly conducts the Performance Evaluation in respect of the following:

i. Board of Directors as a whole.

ii. Committees of the Board.

iii. Individual Directors including the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

In compliance with the requirements of the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 and the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by SEBI, your Company has carried out a Performance Evaluation process internally for the Board/Committees of the Board/ individual directors including the Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Board on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee has adopted the Remuneration and Evaluation Policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors and Senior Management Personnel including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters as required by the Companies Act, 2013. Necessary diversity in the board was ensured. Detailed policy is available at Companys website https://www. satiagroup.com. The key objectives of conducting the Board Evaluation process were to ensure that the Board and various Committees of the Board have appropriate composition of Directors and they have been functioning collectively to achieve common business goals of your Company. Similarly, the key objective of conducting performance evaluation of the Directors through individual assessment and peer assessment was to ascertain if the Directors actively participate in the Board/Committee Meetings and contribute to achieve the common business goals of the Company. The Board was of the opinion that the directors and Board collectively stand the highest level of integrity and all members of the Board had specified skill set and experience required for the Company.

Familiarisation Programme

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, the Company has worked out a Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors, with a view to familiarise them with their role, rights and responsibilities in the Company, nature of Industry in which the Companyoperates,business model ofthe Company etc. Through the Familiarisation Programme, the Company apprises the independent directors about the business model, corporate strategy, business plans, finance human resources, technology, quality, facilities, risk management strategy, governance policies and operations of the Company. Details of Familiarisation Programme of Independent Directors with the Company are available on the website of the Company https:// www.satiagroup.com

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board/ Committee of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, The Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31, 2024 are: -

Dr Ajay Satia, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman cum Managing Director,

Sh Rachit Nagpal, GM(Finance) - CFO

Sh Rakesh Kumar Dhuria, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Committees of the Board

The Committees of the Board focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions in line with the delegated authority. The following substantive Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

• Audit Committee of Directors

• Nominations and Remuneration Committee (NRC)

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

• Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

• Risk Management Committee

The details with respect to the composition, terms of reference, number of meetings held by the aforesaid Committees are given in the "Corporate Governance Report" of the Company which is presented in a separate section and forms a part of the Annual Report of the Company. During the year under review, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 10th February, 2024, with no participation of NonIndependent Directors or the Management of the Company. The Independent Directors had discussed and reviewed the performance of the Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole and also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Management and the Board, which is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

In terms of the Listing Regulations, all Directors and senior management personnel have affirmed

compliance with their respective codes. The CEO & Managing Director has also confirmed and certified the same, which certification is provided at the end of the Report on Corporate Governance.

Remuneration Policy

In compliance with Section 178(3) of the Act and Regulation 19(4) of the Listing Regulations, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the Board formulated Policy relating to the remuneration of Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. The Policy includes criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors and other matters. It broadly lays down the philosophy, guiding principles and basis for recommending payment of remuneration to the Executive and Non- Executive Directors. The role of the NRC is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report in compliance with proviso to Section 178(4) of the Act. The Remuneration Policy is available at Company web site at https://www.satiagroup.com/Company Policies and also annexed and also placed with the Corporate Governance Report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Remuneration Policy.

Number of meetings of the Board

Four meetings of the Board were held during the year. For details of meetings of the Board, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

Director Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to requirement of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:

(A) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(B) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the

Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for the period.

(C) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(D) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

The Directors had laid down internal financial control to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provision of all applicable laws and that such system was adequate and operating effectively.

Audit Reports and Auditors

The Auditors Report for the year 31.03.2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statement in this Annual Report.

Statutory Auditors:

In accordance with the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder M/s. N.Kumar Chhabra & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chandigarh (Firm Registration No. 000837N with ICAI), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30.09.2023, to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s. Rakesh Bansal & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 011474N) for the Financial Year 2022-23 and were also appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the next four years viz. Financial Year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The Auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is part of the Annual Report. There

has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to provision of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the company has appointed M/s. S. Parnami & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the company. The Secretarial Audit report is annexed herewith as "Annexure V". The Secretarial Audit Report for the year under review requires no comments. The said report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The Company has filed the Secretarial Compliance Report, issued by M/s S. Parnami & Associates, Company Secretaries as on March 31, 2024 on both the Stock Exchanges of the Company pursuant to Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations. The secretarial auditors report has no qualifications for the financial year 2023-24.

As required by Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, the Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance received from M/s S. Parnami & Associates is annexed to the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of the Annual Report.

Internal Auditors

During the year under review M/s S S Kothari Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants New Delhi was appointed and carried out the internal audit and submitted their report.

Cost Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 M/s HMVN & Associates, Cost Accountants, Delhi has conducted the cost audit of the Company. As recommended by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 11.08.2023 appointed M/s HMVN & Associates, Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditor to conduct cost audit for the year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014. M/s HMVN & Associates, Cost Accountants, confirmed that they are free from disqualifications as specified under Section 141 read with Sections 139 and 148 of the Act, held a valid certificate of practice and that their appointment met the requirements of Sections 141(3)(g) and 148 of the Act. M/s HMVN & Associates, Cost Accountants, Delhi also confirmed that they are independent, maintained an arms length relationship with the Company and that no orders or proceedings are pending against them relating to professional matters of conduct before the institute of Cost Accountants of India or any competent authority/court. The Company has maintained cost records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act.

Your Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS). The Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with (IND AS) notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, as amended by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2018 read with Section 133 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Instances of Fraud, if any Reported by the Auditors

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors has not reported any instances of fraud committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) and Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Related Party Transaction:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large. Transactions with related parties entered by the Company in the normal course of business are periodically placed before the Audit Committee for its omnibus approval. The Board of Directors of the Company has on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a policy to regulate transactions between the Company and its Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act,2013, the rules there under and Listing Regulations. This Policy as considered and approved by the Board has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www. satiagroup.com.

Subsidiary Companies

The Company does not have any subsidiary.

Vigil mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for Directors and Employees in confirmation with Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations, to facilitate reporting of the genuine concerns about unethical or improper activity, without fear of retaliation. The vigil mechanism of the Company provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of Directors and employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. No person has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The said Policy is uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www. satiagroup.com/Company Policies

Annual Return

In accordance with Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act and the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in Form MGT- 7 is available on the website of the Company www.Satiagroup.com/Investors.

Secretarial Standards

Your Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e., SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

Extract of Annual Return:

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as Annexure-VI

Particulars of Employees

Information as required under Section 197 read with rule 5 of the (Companies Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is appended as Annexure-I and forms an integrated part of this report.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo

The Particulars as prescribed under section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Company (Accounts) Rules 2014 relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is appended as Annexure-II

Industrial Relations:

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

Corporate Governance, Management Discussion & Analysis and Business Responsibility and sustainability Report.

As per Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report with the Auditors Certificate thereon and the Management Discussion and Analysis are attached, which forms part of this Annual Report. Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations, Business Responsibility and sustainability initiatives taken from an environmental, social and governance perspective in the prescribed format is attached as a separate section of this Annual Report.

Sustainability

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

The Company has always recognized its social responsibility as an integral and critical part of its value system and carried out Need Assessment Study to fulfil the requirements of its social responsibility under CSR Programs and based on that assessment of demand, the management has approved CSR program and Expenditure on CSR

and will be reviewed in each year depending on the profitability of the Company. Your Company continued the social development schemes initiated in previous years. These projects covered the broad thematic areas of promotion of Education, Medical Aid, Livelihood, Eradication of Poverty, Support, Orphans, Women, Blind and that are in compliant with Companies Act 2013. The Company has spent the entire required amount of the current year ended 31.03.2024 under the CSR and nothing is outstanding as unspent.

Satia Industries Ltd.s CSR initiatives and activities are aligned to the requirements of Section 135 of the Act. A brief outline of the CSR policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure IV of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. This Policy is available on the Companys website at https:// www.satiagroup.com For other details regarding the CSR Committee, please refer to Annexure IV on Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

Safety, Health and Environment

The safety of all employees and associates has always been an area of priority for our Company. The Company has constituted a Safety and Securities Committee and the Committee meet in each month to discuss all safety issues and take the decision relating to resolving the same. The minutes of the safety and securities committee meetings and action taken report are also placed before the Audit Committee Meeting for their review and further instruction, if any required relating to pending matters. The Company also conduct the Fire Evacuation Drill regularly. The safety and Training & awareness sessions were conducted periodically on Fire Safety in emergency situation and on usage of the fire saving equipment. Safety standards are maintained across all locations. Regular deep cleaning of the office premises and checks were done to ensure safety of the employees. During ongoing Pandemic, Health and well being of the employees

had become a major priority for the Company. Innovative and effective means were developed to engage with the employees during these tough times. Health and wellness awareness sessions were also conducted for employees. The connect meetings gave opportunities to employees to express themselves and get solutions to their work matters. It also motivated people to stay committed toward the organizations goals and values.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)

In accordance with Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations, BRSR, covering disclosures on the Companys performance on Environment, Social and Governance parameters for FY24, is annexed as Annexure- III is part of this Integrated Report. BRSR includes reporting on the nine principles of the National Voluntary Guidelines on social, environmental and economic responsibilities of business as framed by the MCA. Cross referencing is provided in relevant sections of Integrated Report with suitable references to the BRSR.

Disclosures as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

Your Company is committed to creating and maintaining a secure work environment where its employees, agents, vendors and partners can work and pursue business together in an atmosphere free of harassment, exploitation and intimidation. To empower women and protect women against sexual harassment, and as per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work place (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") and Rules made thereunder, a policy for prevention of sexual harassment had been made and Internal Complaints Committee had been set up. This policy allows employees to report sexual harassment at the work place. The Internal Committee is empowered to look into all complaints of sexual harassment and facilitate free and fair enquiry process.

Report on Corporate Governance

Your Company is committed to best practices in the area of Corporate Governance. Good Governance facilitate effective management and control of business, maintaining a high level of business ethics and optimizing the value for all stakeholders.

Corporate Governance Structure in the Company assigns responsibilities and entrusts authority among different participants in the organization viz the Board of Directors, the senior Management and Employee etc.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

In terms of Regulation 34 (2) (e) of the Listing Regulations, 2015 read with other applicable provisions, the detailed review of the operations, performance and future outlook of the Company and its business is given in the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report (MDA) which forms part of this Annual Report and is incorporated

herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

Acknowledgement

The Directors thanks the Companys Bankers, Employees, Customers, Vendors, Investors and for their continuous support. The Directors also thank the Government of India, Government of Various States in India and concerned Government Departments and agencies for their co-operation

Place : VPO. Rupana (Dr Ajay Satia) (R.K.Bhandari) Date : 09.08.2024 Chairman Cum Joint Managing Managing Director Director

Annexure-I

Information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) and (2) of Chapter XIII, Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is furnished hereunder:

Name of the Director/KMP and Designation Remuneration in fiscal, 2024 Rs in lacs % increase in remuneration from previous year Ratio of Remuneration to MRE* Comparison of the remuneration of the KMP against the Performance of the Company % of profits before tax % of turnover Dr. Ajay Satia (Chairman Cum Managing Director) 975.81 29.36 445.58 3.87 0.56 Sh. R.K. Bhandari (Joint Managing Director) 106.33 6.04 48.55 0.42 0.06 Sh. Chirag Satia (Executive Director) 807.96 68.27 368.93 3.20 0.47 Sh Hardev Singh Director (Technical) 45.05 8.08 20.57 0.18 0.03 Sh Rachit Nagpal (CFO) 27.87 13.29 12.73 0.11 0.02 Sh. Rakesh Kumar Dhuria (Company Secretary) 22.47 7.36 10.26 0.09 0.01

1 The median Remuneration of Employees was Rs 2.19 lakh PA.

2 In the financial year, there was 28% increases in the median remuneration of employees.

3 There were 2398 permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2024

4 Relationship between average increase in remuneration and Company performance: -

For the financial year 2023-24 Key Managerial Personnel were paid 7.87% and 1.15% of the net profit before tax and turnover respectively of the Company.

The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of employees who are not director but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year-Not applicable.

It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, key managerial personnel, senior management personnel and other employees.

Detail of Ten Employees in Term of Remuneration

Sr. No. Name of Employee Designation of the Employee Qualification Experience (Yrs.) Age Rs. In Lacs Annual Salary Last Employment 1 Manav Sarin Vice President [Sales] M.B.A. 31.1 50.10 43.80 Rama Newspint & Paper Ltd. 2 Venkumahanthi Srinivasa Rao Sr. G.M. B. Tech Mech., MBA - Operations Mgmt. 16.4 38.10 37.80 Concept Technologies 3 Ashutosh Shukla AVP MBA In Business Administration 24.8 47.0 26.43 Khanna Paper Mill Ltd. 4 Parveen Kumar Sr.g.m. Dip. In Elect. Engg. 32.5 50.3 30.60 Punjab Concast Steels 5 Sanjay Jain Sr.G.M. DIP Elect.Engg. 30.7 55.11 30.60 Rainbow Papers Ltd. 6 Pankaj Kumar Jain Sr.G.M. B.E E &I 23.8 51.6 30.18 PRESPL 7 S. Madhukar Rao Sr.G.M. B.SC. 38.0 62.0 30.00 Murli Agro 8 Rakesh Kumar Malhotra General Manager B. Tech Chemical 36.5 58.0 29.80 Sirpur Paper Mill Ltd. Group 9 Vinay Kumar General Manager MBA in Business Administration 30.0 57.0 28.80 K.K. Papers 10 Rachit Nagpal General Manager C.A. 10.3 35.0 27.60 Ganpact India Pvt. Ltd.

Annexure II

INFORMATION UNDER SECTION 134 (3) (M) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES 2014 AND FORMING PART OF THE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

I Conservation of Energy

1) Installation of VFDs in Boiler 4 for energy conservation

2) Energy efficient LED lights installed in plant at PMCs, utility, Pulp mill & CRP areas.

3) IE3 premium energy efficient motors installation at Boiler, CRP and PMCs

4) Thermal insulation on steam lines, condensate lines and steam traps repairing.

5) Energy efficient & latest technology Turbo blower (Runtech make) installed for Vacuum System at PM2 for energy efficiency, energy saving & better control of vacuum.

6) Energy efficient & latest technology Turbo blower (Runtech make) installed for Vacuum System at PM1 for energy efficiency, energy saving & better control of vacuum.

7) DDS technology introduced in hardwood for steam & power saving

8) PM1 steam box installed for better steam economy & steam saving .

9) PM2 steam box installed for better steam economy & steam saving

10) Energy efficient 2 nos Kaser make Air Compressor installed by replacing old/ inefficient compressors

II Technological Absorption & Upgradation-

1) DDS technology introduced in place of CDS for better steam economy, steam saving & HW productivity.

2) Re-Causticizing Plant technology up- gradation by using & adding 2 Dia star, stationary slacker & silica mud washer for better efficiency & productivity.

3) Advance technology SDOX system introduced in ETP to replace conventional aeration system for better efficiency in COD reduction

4) PM 4 finishing house synchro cutter (PASABAN & Bielomatik) installed for finishing losses control & productivity enhancement.

5) New Rice Starw high pressure boiler installation for using Rice Straw fuel to reduce pollution load caused by stubble burning & also for improving turbine system HMBD & plant availability.

6) PM1 side IBS new high pressure shower installation for water saving & better efficiency of wet end system

7) PM 2 side IBS new high pressure shower installation for water saving & better efficiency of wet end system

III FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT GO:

Expenditure for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is as under: -

(Rs.)

Earning in Foreign currency 36,50,12,196 CIF Value of Imports (Rs.) Waste Paper 21,88,88,465 Pulp 1,08,45,38,344 Chemical 10,31,94,975 Machinery- Spares & Capital Goods 34,78,90,378 Interest 5,27,51,427 Legal, Technical Fees, Repair & Other fees 91,82,080 Total Expenditure 1,81,64,45,669