To the members of Satia Industries Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Satia Industries Limited Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting and other explanatory information referred to as "the financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given us, the aforesaid financial statements give information required by the Companies Act, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flow and changes in equity for the year ended that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 53 of the accompanying statement which states that "The balances confirmations of trade receivables, trade payables, advances given, and other financial and non-financial assets and liabilities are received in most of the cases. In a few cases, such balances confirmations are subject to reconciliation. Adjustments, if any, will be accounted for on reconciliation of the same, which in the opinion of the management will not have a material impact." Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the matters as stated in the Emphasis of Matter paragraph.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. of We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated of in our report.

The Key Audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition (Refer to the accounting policies in Note 1 to the financial statements) Our procedures included: Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised upon the transfer of control of the goods to the customer, usually on delivery of goods. The Company uses a variety of shipment terms across its operating markets, and this has an impact on the timing of revenue recognition. There is a risk that revenue could be recognised in the incorrect period for sales transactions occurring on and around the year end therefore revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter. 0 We read and evaluated the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies to assess compliance with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contract with customers". O We performed test of controls of management?s process of recognising the revenue from sales of goods with regard to the timing of the revenue recognition as per the sales terms with the customers. O We performed test of details of the sales transactions, testing based on a sampling of the sales orders to test that the related revenues and trade receivables are recorded taking into consideration the terms and conditions of the sale orders, including the shipping terms. O We also performed audit procedures relating to revenue recognition by agreeing deliveries, occurring around the year end to supporting documentation to establish that sales and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded in the correct period.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. also:

O Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a for our opinion. The risk of not detecting material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

O Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. but to

O Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

O Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. if we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

O Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and basis significant audit findings, including any significant a deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters We describe these matters in our auditors? report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 197(16) of the based on our audit and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its Directors during year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (the Order?) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of Order, to the extent applicable.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. the (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial

. Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report we in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, the 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position to its financial statements as at 31st March 2024. Refer note 45 to the financial statements. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 57(c) to the financial statements, no funds been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 57(d) to the financial statements, no funds been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a features of recording Audit Trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our Audit we did not come across any instance of Audit Trail feature being tampered with. (Refer note 55 to the financial manner statements). or As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

for N. Kumar Chhabra and Co. with Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number 000837N

CA. Ashish Chhabra

FCA, Partner

Membership Number 507083

UDIN: 24507083BKBLWS8346 any Place of Signature : Chandigarh Date : May 27, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors? Report Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date to the members of Satia Industries Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We report that:

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation property, plant and equipment, (B) According to the information explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, property plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during year in accordance with the phased programme of verification adopted the management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of the property plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information explanations given to us and on basis of our examination of the records of the Company and as explained in note 57(n) to the financial statements, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024. (e) According to the information explanation given to us and the records the Company examined by us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified of during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. (b) According to the information and by explanations given to us and as disclosed in the note 57, the Company has been all sanctioned working capital limit in excess Rs. 5 Crores on the basis of security of current assets, in aggregate, during the year from banks and financial institutions and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions generally in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) In respect of Investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties: (a) During the year, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not provided guarantees, given security, granted loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year (c) According to the information explanations given to us and on the of our examination of the records of Company, during the year, the Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans to any party and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information explanations given to us and based the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information explanations given to us and based the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanations given to us and on the of our examination of the records of Company, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of Order is not applicable to the Company. (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investment made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 have been accepted by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income tax, sales tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory clues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Name of the Dues Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount demanded (in Lakhs) Amount deposited (in Lakhs) Amount unpaid (in Lakhs) 1 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 1994-95 Hon?ble Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh 3.83 - 3.83 2 The Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 2010-11 Commissioner (Appeal), Chandigarh 1.88 0.14 1.74 3 The Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 2019-20 The Deputy Commissioner, Central Excise and Service Tax Division, Tiruchirappalli 17.45 - 17.45 4 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax (GST) 2018-19 Appellant Authority* 94.42 - 94.92

*As represented to us, the company is in process of filling an appeal against the order passed by learned Assistant Commissioner of the state tax cum proper officer.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under. clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and or the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lender and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of -our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has availed loans from banks and financial institutions. The amount of loan was applied ‘for the purpose for which the Joan was obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, short term funds raised during the year by the Company have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. (x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment, private or placement of shares or fully? or partly convertible debentures during the year or in the recent past and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 the Act has been filed by the auditors Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit. (c) Based on our audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii} (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, in the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any of non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company, (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank all of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any CICs, which are part of any Group. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and dates of realization of financial and payment of financial liabilities, information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing come to our attention, which causes us believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting liabilities existing at the date of sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of CSR

Expenditure other than ongoing CSR projects, there were no amount remaining unspent u/s 135 (5) of the Act, hence no amount was required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there was no amount remaining unspent which requires to be transferred by the Company to the has special account in compliance with the to provision of subsection 6 of section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) The Company doesn?t have any subsidiary, accordingly, the reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company.

for N. Kumar Chhabra and Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number 000837N

CA. Ashish Chhabra

FCA, Partner

Membership Number 507083

UDIN: 24507083BKBLWS8346

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors? Report Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Satia Limited ("the Company") as of 31St March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of financial information, as required under the

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit theto obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and the operating effectiveness of internal control on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s for of internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial control over .financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A We company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorisedacquisition, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial over financial reporting to future periods subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such financial controls over financial reporting use, operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering . the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For N. Kumar Chhabra and Co.

Chartered Accountants are

ICAI Firm Registration Number 000837N

CA. Ashish Chhabra

FCA, Partner

Membership Number 507083

UDIN: 24507083BKBLWS8346