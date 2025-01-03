Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
SKF India Ltd
4520.55
|25.15
|0.56
|22348.68
|39.7
Bimetal Bearings Ltd
468.5
|-2.40
|-0.51
|179.44
|30.71
Schaeffler India Ltd
3465
|-1.15
|-0.03
|54159.22
|57.06
Timken India Ltd
3001.05
|-10.50
|-0.35
|22573.52
|57.34
NRB Bearings Ltd
290.05
|2.70
|0.94
|2811.24
|32.79
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
25.22
|-0.23
|-0.90
|61.16
|0
SKP Bearing Industries Ltd
256.5
|1.35
|0.53
|425.79
|31.58
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
