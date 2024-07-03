SectorBearings
Open₹4,543.2
Prev. Close₹4,520.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,278.14
Day's High₹4,543.2
Day's Low₹4,400
52 Week's High₹7,350
52 Week's Low₹4,024.5
Book Value₹593.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,910.91
P/E39.86
EPS113.35
Divi. Yield2.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.44
49.44
49.44
49.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,633.4
2,292.06
1,836.46
1,514.37
Net Worth
2,682.84
2,341.5
1,885.9
1,563.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,665.89
2,670.73
2,841.58
2,750.41
yoy growth (%)
37.26
-6.01
3.31
4.52
Raw materials
-2,245.19
-1,561.24
-1,790.52
-1,606.83
As % of sales
61.24
58.45
63.01
58.42
Employee costs
-285.69
-246.31
-239.66
-236.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
530.96
396.29
386.77
455.49
Depreciation
-57.1
-57.95
-57.12
-45.74
Tax paid
-135.83
-98.56
-97.78
-159.6
Working capital
333.84
-189.22
-111.15
4.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.26
-6.01
3.31
4.52
Op profit growth
32.3
20.2
-19.63
29.35
EBIT growth
33.78
0.54
-13.94
22.59
Net profit growth
32.71
3.02
-2.33
21.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,570.13
4,304.92
3,665.89
2,670.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,570.13
4,304.92
3,665.89
2,670.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
94.04
51.96
34.62
36.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,001.05
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,520.55
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
NIBL
25.22
|0
|62.98
|-7.48
|0
|16.36
|-21.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Manish Bhatnagar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Gopal Subramanyam
Independent Director
Anu Wakhlu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ranjan Kumar
Non Executive Director
David Leif Henning Johansson
Non Executive Director
Karl Robin Joakim Landholm
Managing Director
Mukund Vasudevan
Non Executive Director
Kerstin Enochsson
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SKF India Ltd
Summary
SKF India, the pioneer of ball bearing manufacturing of India is a part of AB SKF, Germany, a leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems, and services which include technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting and training. The companys manufacturing facility is located at Pune, Bangalore & Haridwar catering to automotive and industrial sectors of Northern and Peninsular India. Having commissioned the first manufacturing plant in Pune in the year 1965, the Company has three manufacturing facilities, 12 offices and a supplier network of over 450 distributors. It is a well-known supplier of ball bearings, catering to over 40 industries globally with products and services, both directly and indirectly. Being one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep grove ball bearings, the Company has a strong presence across the industrial and auto sectors. It is able to offer unique solutions for companies across automotive, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, oil and gas, metals and other industrial sectors through its five technology-centric platforms - bearings and units, seals, mechatronics, lubrication solutions and services.Incorporated on 12th April 1961, the Company commenced its operations as a ball-bearing manufacturing company. To cater to the manufacturing demands, the production activity in the first factory at Chinchwad, Pune was started by the company in the year of 1965. After th
The SKF India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4432 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKF India Ltd is ₹21910.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SKF India Ltd is 39.86 and 9.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKF India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKF India Ltd is ₹4024.5 and ₹7350 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SKF India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.53%, 3 Years at 6.38%, 1 Year at -0.67%, 6 Month at -29.90%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -11.41%.
