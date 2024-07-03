Summary

SKF India, the pioneer of ball bearing manufacturing of India is a part of AB SKF, Germany, a leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems, and services which include technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting and training. The companys manufacturing facility is located at Pune, Bangalore & Haridwar catering to automotive and industrial sectors of Northern and Peninsular India. Having commissioned the first manufacturing plant in Pune in the year 1965, the Company has three manufacturing facilities, 12 offices and a supplier network of over 450 distributors. It is a well-known supplier of ball bearings, catering to over 40 industries globally with products and services, both directly and indirectly. Being one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep grove ball bearings, the Company has a strong presence across the industrial and auto sectors. It is able to offer unique solutions for companies across automotive, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, oil and gas, metals and other industrial sectors through its five technology-centric platforms - bearings and units, seals, mechatronics, lubrication solutions and services.Incorporated on 12th April 1961, the Company commenced its operations as a ball-bearing manufacturing company. To cater to the manufacturing demands, the production activity in the first factory at Chinchwad, Pune was started by the company in the year of 1965. After th

