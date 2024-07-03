iifl-logo-icon 1
SKF India Ltd Share Price

4,432
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,543.2
  • Day's High4,543.2
  • 52 Wk High7,350
  • Prev. Close4,520.55
  • Day's Low4,400
  • 52 Wk Low 4,024.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,278.14
  • P/E39.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value593.92
  • EPS113.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,910.91
  • Div. Yield2.88
No Records Found

SKF India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

4,543.2

Prev. Close

4,520.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,278.14

Day's High

4,543.2

Day's Low

4,400

52 Week's High

7,350

52 Week's Low

4,024.5

Book Value

593.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,910.91

P/E

39.86

EPS

113.35

Divi. Yield

2.88

SKF India Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

22 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 130

Record Date: 04 Jul, 2024

SKF India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

18 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

The split will be carried out by a Lex Asea distribution to AB SKF shareholders, allowing the new automotive entity to become an independent company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

SKF India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.57%

Foreign: 52.57%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 35.56%

Institutions: 35.56%

Non-Institutions: 11.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SKF India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.44

49.44

49.44

49.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,633.4

2,292.06

1,836.46

1,514.37

Net Worth

2,682.84

2,341.5

1,885.9

1,563.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,665.89

2,670.73

2,841.58

2,750.41

yoy growth (%)

37.26

-6.01

3.31

4.52

Raw materials

-2,245.19

-1,561.24

-1,790.52

-1,606.83

As % of sales

61.24

58.45

63.01

58.42

Employee costs

-285.69

-246.31

-239.66

-236.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

530.96

396.29

386.77

455.49

Depreciation

-57.1

-57.95

-57.12

-45.74

Tax paid

-135.83

-98.56

-97.78

-159.6

Working capital

333.84

-189.22

-111.15

4.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.26

-6.01

3.31

4.52

Op profit growth

32.3

20.2

-19.63

29.35

EBIT growth

33.78

0.54

-13.94

22.59

Net profit growth

32.71

3.02

-2.33

21.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

4,570.13

4,304.92

3,665.89

2,670.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,570.13

4,304.92

3,665.89

2,670.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

94.04

51.96

34.62

36.31

SKF India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,001.05

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,520.55

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

NIBL

25.22

062.98-7.48016.36-21.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SKF India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Manish Bhatnagar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Gopal Subramanyam

Independent Director

Anu Wakhlu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ranjan Kumar

Non Executive Director

David Leif Henning Johansson

Non Executive Director

Karl Robin Joakim Landholm

Managing Director

Mukund Vasudevan

Non Executive Director

Kerstin Enochsson

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SKF India Ltd

Summary

SKF India, the pioneer of ball bearing manufacturing of India is a part of AB SKF, Germany, a leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems, and services which include technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting and training. The companys manufacturing facility is located at Pune, Bangalore & Haridwar catering to automotive and industrial sectors of Northern and Peninsular India. Having commissioned the first manufacturing plant in Pune in the year 1965, the Company has three manufacturing facilities, 12 offices and a supplier network of over 450 distributors. It is a well-known supplier of ball bearings, catering to over 40 industries globally with products and services, both directly and indirectly. Being one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep grove ball bearings, the Company has a strong presence across the industrial and auto sectors. It is able to offer unique solutions for companies across automotive, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, oil and gas, metals and other industrial sectors through its five technology-centric platforms - bearings and units, seals, mechatronics, lubrication solutions and services.Incorporated on 12th April 1961, the Company commenced its operations as a ball-bearing manufacturing company. To cater to the manufacturing demands, the production activity in the first factory at Chinchwad, Pune was started by the company in the year of 1965. After th
Company FAQs

What is the SKF India Ltd share price today?

The SKF India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4432 today.

What is the Market Cap of SKF India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKF India Ltd is ₹21910.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SKF India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SKF India Ltd is 39.86 and 9.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SKF India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKF India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKF India Ltd is ₹4024.5 and ₹7350 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SKF India Ltd?

SKF India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.53%, 3 Years at 6.38%, 1 Year at -0.67%, 6 Month at -29.90%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -11.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SKF India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SKF India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.58 %
Institutions - 35.57 %
Public - 11.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SKF India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

