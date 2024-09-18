iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SKF India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,375.25
(-0.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SKF India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,665.89

2,670.73

2,841.58

2,750.41

yoy growth (%)

37.26

-6.01

3.31

4.52

Raw materials

-2,245.19

-1,561.24

-1,790.52

-1,606.83

As % of sales

61.24

58.45

63.01

58.42

Employee costs

-285.69

-246.31

-239.66

-236.79

As % of sales

7.79

9.22

8.43

8.6

Other costs

-579.27

-443.12

-461.95

-471.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.8

16.59

16.25

17.15

Operating profit

555.74

420.06

349.45

434.84

OPM

15.15

15.72

12.29

15.81

Depreciation

-57.1

-57.95

-57.12

-45.74

Interest expense

-2.08

-2.13

-9.48

-4.97

Other income

34.4

36.31

103.92

71.36

Profit before tax

530.96

396.29

386.77

455.49

Taxes

-135.83

-98.56

-97.78

-159.6

Tax rate

-25.58

-24.87

-25.28

-35.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

395.13

297.73

288.99

295.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

395.13

297.73

288.99

295.89

yoy growth (%)

32.71

3.02

-2.33

21.32

NPM

10.77

11.14

10.17

10.75

SKF India : related Articles

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

The split will be carried out by a Lex Asea distribution to AB SKF shareholders, allowing the new automotive entity to become an independent company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR SKF India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.