Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.26
Op profit growth
32.3
EBIT growth
33.78
Net profit growth
32.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.15
15.72
EBIT margin
14.54
14.91
Net profit margin
10.77
11.14
RoCE
30.55
RoNW
5.72
RoA
5.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
79.89
60.21
Dividend per share
14.5
14.5
Cash EPS
68.39
48.53
Book value per share
381.71
316.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
44.28
37.37
P/CEPS
51.73
46.36
P/B
9.26
7.1
EV/EBIDTA
28.98
23.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.58
-24.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.18
Inventory days
56.99
Creditor days
-64.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-256.26
-187.05
Net debt / equity
-0.2
-0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-0.69
-1.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.24
-58.45
Employee costs
-7.79
-9.22
Other costs
-15.8
-16.59
The split will be carried out by a Lex Asea distribution to AB SKF shareholders, allowing the new automotive entity to become an independent company.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.