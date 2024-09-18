iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SKF India Ltd Key Ratios

4,246.1
(-0.21%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:14:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SKF India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.26

Op profit growth

32.3

EBIT growth

33.78

Net profit growth

32.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.15

15.72

EBIT margin

14.54

14.91

Net profit margin

10.77

11.14

RoCE

30.55

RoNW

5.72

RoA

5.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

79.89

60.21

Dividend per share

14.5

14.5

Cash EPS

68.39

48.53

Book value per share

381.71

316.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

44.28

37.37

P/CEPS

51.73

46.36

P/B

9.26

7.1

EV/EBIDTA

28.98

23.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.58

-24.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

63.18

Inventory days

56.99

Creditor days

-64.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-256.26

-187.05

Net debt / equity

-0.2

-0.3

Net debt / op. profit

-0.69

-1.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.24

-58.45

Employee costs

-7.79

-9.22

Other costs

-15.8

-16.59

SKF India : related Articles

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

The split will be carried out by a Lex Asea distribution to AB SKF shareholders, allowing the new automotive entity to become an independent company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR SKF India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.