SKF India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
530.96
396.29
386.77
455.49
Depreciation
-57.1
-57.95
-57.12
-45.74
Tax paid
-135.83
-98.56
-97.78
-159.6
Working capital
333.84
-189.22
-111.15
4.69
Other operating items
Operating
671.87
50.56
120.72
254.85
Capital expenditure
120.44
38.84
133.21
36.36
Free cash flow
792.31
89.4
253.93
291.21
Equity raised
2,955.7
3,072.45
3,350.89
3,247.17
Investing
0
-194.7
43.66
4.68
Financing
33.68
39.39
106.81
50.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,781.69
3,006.54
3,755.29
3,594.03
