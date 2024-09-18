iifl-logo-icon 1
SKF India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,408
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SKF India Ltd

SKF India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

530.96

396.29

386.77

455.49

Depreciation

-57.1

-57.95

-57.12

-45.74

Tax paid

-135.83

-98.56

-97.78

-159.6

Working capital

333.84

-189.22

-111.15

4.69

Other operating items

Operating

671.87

50.56

120.72

254.85

Capital expenditure

120.44

38.84

133.21

36.36

Free cash flow

792.31

89.4

253.93

291.21

Equity raised

2,955.7

3,072.45

3,350.89

3,247.17

Investing

0

-194.7

43.66

4.68

Financing

33.68

39.39

106.81

50.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,781.69

3,006.54

3,755.29

3,594.03

