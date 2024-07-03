iifl-logo-icon 1
SKF India Ltd Annually Results

4,388.55
(0.37%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

4,570.13

4,304.92

3,665.89

2,670.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,570.13

4,304.92

3,665.89

2,670.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

94.04

51.96

34.62

36.31

Total Income

4,664.17

4,356.88

3,700.51

2,707.04

Total Expenditure

3,852.54

3,555.51

3,110.54

2,250.71

PBIDT

811.63

801.37

589.97

456.33

Interest

1.21

1.51

2.08

2.13

PBDT

810.42

799.86

587.89

454.2

Depreciation

74.6

66.84

57.1

57.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

190.04

207.57

137.7

102.74

Deferred Tax

-6.02

0.57

-1.87

-4.18

Reported Profit After Tax

551.8

524.88

394.96

297.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

551.8

524.88

394.96

297.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

551.8

524.88

394.96

297.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

111.6

106.2

79.9

60.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,300

400

145

145

Equity

49.44

49.44

49.44

49.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.75

18.61

16.09

17.08

PBDTM(%)

17.73

18.58

16.03

17

PATM(%)

12.07

12.19

10.77

11.14

SKF India: Related NEWS

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

18 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

The split will be carried out by a Lex Asea distribution to AB SKF shareholders, allowing the new automotive entity to become an independent company.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More

