SKF India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,570.13
4,304.92
3,665.89
2,670.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,570.13
4,304.92
3,665.89
2,670.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
94.04
51.96
34.62
36.31
Total Income
4,664.17
4,356.88
3,700.51
2,707.04
Total Expenditure
3,852.54
3,555.51
3,110.54
2,250.71
PBIDT
811.63
801.37
589.97
456.33
Interest
1.21
1.51
2.08
2.13
PBDT
810.42
799.86
587.89
454.2
Depreciation
74.6
66.84
57.1
57.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
190.04
207.57
137.7
102.74
Deferred Tax
-6.02
0.57
-1.87
-4.18
Reported Profit After Tax
551.8
524.88
394.96
297.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
551.8
524.88
394.96
297.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
551.8
524.88
394.96
297.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
111.6
106.2
79.9
60.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,300
400
145
145
Equity
49.44
49.44
49.44
49.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.75
18.61
16.09
17.08
PBDTM(%)
17.73
18.58
16.03
17
PATM(%)
12.07
12.19
10.77
11.14
