SKF India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.44
49.44
49.44
49.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,633.4
2,292.06
1,836.46
1,514.37
Net Worth
2,682.84
2,341.5
1,885.9
1,563.81
Minority Interest
Debt
11.76
14.44
16.1
17.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.46
2.65
2.76
Total Liabilities
2,694.6
2,356.4
1,904.65
1,584.15
Fixed Assets
561.06
487.46
454.01
410.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.01
2.48
2.48
2.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.11
21.28
24.89
22.67
Networking Capital
871.31
887.22
1,021.42
648.68
Inventories
683.88
686.03
676.82
468
Inventory Days
67.38
63.96
Sundry Debtors
751.33
678.65
685.73
583.44
Debtor Days
68.27
79.73
Other Current Assets
392.99
344.62
371.65
318.5
Sundry Creditors
-723.28
-615.47
-514.56
-583.72
Creditor Days
51.23
79.77
Other Current Liabilities
-233.61
-206.61
-198.22
-137.54
Cash
1,222.11
957.96
401.85
500.31
Total Assets
2,694.6
2,356.4
1,904.65
1,584.15
