SKF India Ltd Balance Sheet

4,203.4
(-2.65%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:09:57 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR SKF India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.44

49.44

49.44

49.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,633.4

2,292.06

1,836.46

1,514.37

Net Worth

2,682.84

2,341.5

1,885.9

1,563.81

Minority Interest

Debt

11.76

14.44

16.1

17.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.46

2.65

2.76

Total Liabilities

2,694.6

2,356.4

1,904.65

1,584.15

Fixed Assets

561.06

487.46

454.01

410.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.01

2.48

2.48

2.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

31.11

21.28

24.89

22.67

Networking Capital

871.31

887.22

1,021.42

648.68

Inventories

683.88

686.03

676.82

468

Inventory Days

67.38

63.96

Sundry Debtors

751.33

678.65

685.73

583.44

Debtor Days

68.27

79.73

Other Current Assets

392.99

344.62

371.65

318.5

Sundry Creditors

-723.28

-615.47

-514.56

-583.72

Creditor Days

51.23

79.77

Other Current Liabilities

-233.61

-206.61

-198.22

-137.54

Cash

1,222.11

957.96

401.85

500.31

Total Assets

2,694.6

2,356.4

1,904.65

1,584.15





