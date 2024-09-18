iifl-logo-icon 1
SKF India Ltd AGM

4,219.15
(0.26%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:23 PM

SKF India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Aug 20248 May 2024
We wish to inform you that the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the FY 2023-24 will be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Tuesday, 13th August 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST), in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Ministry of Corporate Affairs from time to time we would like to inform you that there was an inadvertent mistake on page number 18-21 of the Annual Report caused by the publisher(agency who designed/ developed Annual Report) for the Fy 2023-24 of the company, which was originally dispatched to the shareholders on 17th July 2024. Now, that the Company has corrected such a mistake in the annual report. PFA revised Annual Report. Kindly note that the changes are only on the page number 18-21 and no other changes in Annual report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Outcome of 63 Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

SKF India parent company to separate global automotive business

18 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

The split will be carried out by a Lex Asea distribution to AB SKF shareholders, allowing the new automotive entity to become an independent company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

