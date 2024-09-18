|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 May 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|130
|1300
|Final
|The Board decided to recommend to the members a final dividend of Rs. 130/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), if declared and approved by the Members at the AGM.
Invest wise with Expert advice
