Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 22 Dec 2024

SKF India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to our Board Meeting outcome dated 08th October 2024 regarding in-principle approval to demerge the Industrial business of the Company we wish to inform you pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 26th December 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for Demerger between the SKF India Limited (the Company) and SKF India (Industrial) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors for demerger of Industrial business under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including circulars issued thereunder and other applicable provisions, if any (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 26th December 2024 (commenced at 17:00 Hrs and concluded at 18:35 Hrs). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SKF India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Regulations 30 & 33, circular issued thereunder and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), and in continuation to our intimation dated 06th November 2024 to Stock Exchanges for Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 13th November 2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today commenced at 14:00 Hrs and concluded at 16:25 Hrs, has, inter-alia, considered and approved financial results as enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including circulars issued thereunder and other applicable provisions, if any (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 08th October 2024 (commenced at 16:30 Hrs and concluded at 17:45 Hrs) has, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters as mentioned in the attached document

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SKF India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 29 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following amongst other things the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the Qrt. ended June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 1 May 2024

SKF India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia to consider and approve the following amongst other things: i. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) and Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with a Limited Review Report thereon. ii. To consider and recommend the dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to a declaration of the same by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

In continuation of press release dated 6th February 2024 and pursuant to Regulation-30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including circulars issued thereunder and other applicable provisions, if any (SEBI LODR), the Board Meeting of the company was Scheduled today i.e. 19th March 2024. We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (commenced at 20:00 Hrs and concluded at 20:30 Hrs) has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters placed before it: A) Resignation of Mr. Manish Bhatnagar from the position of Managing Director, B) Appointment of Mr. Manish Bhatnagar as Non-Executive Director, C) Resignation of Mr. Shailesh Kumar Sharma, D) Appointment of Mr. Mukund Vasudevan as Additional Director & Managing Director In Continuation of the previous intimations dated 19th March 2024, we would like to inform you that Mr. Shailesh Kumar Sharma has resigned from his position of whole-time director & from the board of SKF India Limited w.e.f 8th April 2024. He, however, will continue to lead the operations (manufacturing, procurement & Logistics) of SKF for India and South East Asia Region. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.03.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024