SectorBearings
Open₹293
Prev. Close₹290.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹347.85
Day's High₹293.9
Day's Low₹276.1
52 Week's High₹389.8
52 Week's Low₹242.6
Book Value₹92.04
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,693.96
P/E33.07
EPS8.77
Divi. Yield1.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.38
19.38
19.38
19.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
827.13
622.42
557.75
490.16
Net Worth
846.51
641.8
577.13
509.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
735.89
751.96
830.56
706.69
yoy growth (%)
-2.13
-9.46
17.52
7.2
Raw materials
-317.33
-334.72
-355.31
-297.53
As % of sales
43.12
44.51
42.78
42.1
Employee costs
-111.19
-110.71
-128.24
-117.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
52.11
41.63
120.3
67.57
Depreciation
-26.67
-29.49
-27.97
-29.25
Tax paid
-8.38
-12.18
-38.39
-18.24
Working capital
-43.95
94.73
7.63
-34.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.13
-9.46
17.52
7.2
Op profit growth
20.28
-51.92
48.1
2.05
EBIT growth
16.69
-53.75
60.3
3.78
Net profit growth
48.48
-64.04
66.05
7.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,094.03
1,057.16
942.81
762.4
775.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,094.03
1,057.16
942.81
762.4
775.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
205.21
22.89
14.16
15.08
16.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,001.05
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,520.55
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
NIBL
25.22
|0
|62.98
|-7.48
|0
|16.36
|-21.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Harshbeena S Zhaveri
Executive Director
S C Rangani
Chairman
Ashank Desai
Independent Director
Rustom Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Joshi
Director
Deepak Bapna
Independent Director
Sandeep Deshpande
Independent Director
Jayavardhan D Diwan
Independent Director
Bapsy Dastur
Summary
NRB Bearings Limited, an Indo-French Joint Venture between Nadella, France and Trilochan Sahney is engaged in the manufacture of ball and cylindrical roller bearings. The French partner holds 26% stake in the Company. The Company was established in June, 1965. NRB was the first company to manufacture needle roller bearings in India. NRB is the global benchmark for quality and innovative design in high-precision friction solutions. NRB Bearings is a recognised leader in needle roller bearings, conventional cylindrical roller bearings and has developed a new generation of lightweight drawn cup bearings. The Timken Co. USA in October, 2002 which acquired Engineered Solutions Business segment of Ingersoll-Rand Ltd formed as part of world wide acquisition. By this worldwide acquisition Timken got the voting rights of Nadella S.A. the JV partner thus resulting in Timken picking up a default acquisition of 26% equity stke in NRB Bearings.The companys activities are organised into three divisions -- general bearings, needle bearings and agency. The general bearings division set up in 1982 manufactures cylindrical roller bearings. It later diversified into spherical roller bearings and ball bearings in technical collaboration with Ransome Hoffman Pollard International (RHP), UK. In 1995, its product range was diversified again by including taper roller bearings with technical knowhow from SNR Roulements, France. With comprehensive in-house engineering capabilities, NRB has spearheaded
The NRB Bearings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹277.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NRB Bearings Ltd is ₹2693.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NRB Bearings Ltd is 33.07 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NRB Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NRB Bearings Ltd is ₹242.6 and ₹389.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NRB Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.30%, 3 Years at 18.95%, 1 Year at -24.59%, 6 Month at -15.89%, 3 Month at -1.18% and 1 Month at -5.35%.
