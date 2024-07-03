Summary

NRB Bearings Limited, an Indo-French Joint Venture between Nadella, France and Trilochan Sahney is engaged in the manufacture of ball and cylindrical roller bearings. The French partner holds 26% stake in the Company. The Company was established in June, 1965. NRB was the first company to manufacture needle roller bearings in India. NRB is the global benchmark for quality and innovative design in high-precision friction solutions. NRB Bearings is a recognised leader in needle roller bearings, conventional cylindrical roller bearings and has developed a new generation of lightweight drawn cup bearings. The Timken Co. USA in October, 2002 which acquired Engineered Solutions Business segment of Ingersoll-Rand Ltd formed as part of world wide acquisition. By this worldwide acquisition Timken got the voting rights of Nadella S.A. the JV partner thus resulting in Timken picking up a default acquisition of 26% equity stke in NRB Bearings.The companys activities are organised into three divisions -- general bearings, needle bearings and agency. The general bearings division set up in 1982 manufactures cylindrical roller bearings. It later diversified into spherical roller bearings and ball bearings in technical collaboration with Ransome Hoffman Pollard International (RHP), UK. In 1995, its product range was diversified again by including taper roller bearings with technical knowhow from SNR Roulements, France. With comprehensive in-house engineering capabilities, NRB has spearheaded

