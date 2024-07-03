iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NRB Bearings Ltd Share Price

277.95
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open293
  • Day's High293.9
  • 52 Wk High389.8
  • Prev. Close290.05
  • Day's Low276.1
  • 52 Wk Low 242.6
  • Turnover (lac)347.85
  • P/E33.07
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value92.04
  • EPS8.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,693.96
  • Div. Yield1.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NRB Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

293

Prev. Close

290.05

Turnover(Lac.)

347.85

Day's High

293.9

Day's Low

276.1

52 Week's High

389.8

52 Week's Low

242.6

Book Value

92.04

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,693.96

P/E

33.07

EPS

8.77

Divi. Yield

1.41

NRB Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 16 Oct, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

NRB Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

NRB Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.99%

Foreign: 13.99%

Indian: 37.17%

Non-Promoter- 30.81%

Institutions: 30.81%

Non-Institutions: 18.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NRB Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.38

19.38

19.38

19.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

827.13

622.42

557.75

490.16

Net Worth

846.51

641.8

577.13

509.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

735.89

751.96

830.56

706.69

yoy growth (%)

-2.13

-9.46

17.52

7.2

Raw materials

-317.33

-334.72

-355.31

-297.53

As % of sales

43.12

44.51

42.78

42.1

Employee costs

-111.19

-110.71

-128.24

-117.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

52.11

41.63

120.3

67.57

Depreciation

-26.67

-29.49

-27.97

-29.25

Tax paid

-8.38

-12.18

-38.39

-18.24

Working capital

-43.95

94.73

7.63

-34.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.13

-9.46

17.52

7.2

Op profit growth

20.28

-51.92

48.1

2.05

EBIT growth

16.69

-53.75

60.3

3.78

Net profit growth

48.48

-64.04

66.05

7.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,094.03

1,057.16

942.81

762.4

775.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,094.03

1,057.16

942.81

762.4

775.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

205.21

22.89

14.16

15.08

16.07

View Annually Results

NRB Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,001.05

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,520.55

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

NIBL

25.22

062.98-7.48016.36-21.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NRB Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Harshbeena S Zhaveri

Executive Director

S C Rangani

Chairman

Ashank Desai

Independent Director

Rustom Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Joshi

Director

Deepak Bapna

Independent Director

Sandeep Deshpande

Independent Director

Jayavardhan D Diwan

Independent Director

Bapsy Dastur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NRB Bearings Ltd

Summary

NRB Bearings Limited, an Indo-French Joint Venture between Nadella, France and Trilochan Sahney is engaged in the manufacture of ball and cylindrical roller bearings. The French partner holds 26% stake in the Company. The Company was established in June, 1965. NRB was the first company to manufacture needle roller bearings in India. NRB is the global benchmark for quality and innovative design in high-precision friction solutions. NRB Bearings is a recognised leader in needle roller bearings, conventional cylindrical roller bearings and has developed a new generation of lightweight drawn cup bearings. The Timken Co. USA in October, 2002 which acquired Engineered Solutions Business segment of Ingersoll-Rand Ltd formed as part of world wide acquisition. By this worldwide acquisition Timken got the voting rights of Nadella S.A. the JV partner thus resulting in Timken picking up a default acquisition of 26% equity stke in NRB Bearings.The companys activities are organised into three divisions -- general bearings, needle bearings and agency. The general bearings division set up in 1982 manufactures cylindrical roller bearings. It later diversified into spherical roller bearings and ball bearings in technical collaboration with Ransome Hoffman Pollard International (RHP), UK. In 1995, its product range was diversified again by including taper roller bearings with technical knowhow from SNR Roulements, France. With comprehensive in-house engineering capabilities, NRB has spearheaded
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NRB Bearings Ltd share price today?

The NRB Bearings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹277.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of NRB Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NRB Bearings Ltd is ₹2693.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NRB Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NRB Bearings Ltd is 33.07 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NRB Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NRB Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NRB Bearings Ltd is ₹242.6 and ₹389.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NRB Bearings Ltd?

NRB Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.30%, 3 Years at 18.95%, 1 Year at -24.59%, 6 Month at -15.89%, 3 Month at -1.18% and 1 Month at -5.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NRB Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NRB Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.16 %
Institutions - 30.82 %
Public - 18.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR NRB Bearings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.