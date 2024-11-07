Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results NRB BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7 November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

NRB BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve an Interim Dividend. Further Pursuant to the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting Trading by Insiders of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company by Designated Persons or their Immediate Relatives is closed with effect from Thursday September 26 2024 till Saturday October 5 2024 (i.e. until 48 hours after the conclusion of Board meeting). The Board Meeting to be held on 03/10/2024 has been revised to 04/10/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companys intimation vide letter dated September 25, 2024, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors originally scheduled on Thursday, October 3, 2024 has been rescheduled to Friday, October 4, 2024, inter-alia to consider declaration of Interim Dividend. Further, pursuant to the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting Trading by Insiders of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company by Designated Persons or their Immediate Relatives is closed from Thursday, September 26, 2024 till 48 hours after the conclusion of Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e., on Friday, October 4, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, i.e., 125% (One Hundred and Twenty Five percent). The interim dividend shall be paid to all members whose names appear on the Register of Members as on the Record Date, i.e., October 16, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days of the declaration thereof as per the statutory timelines. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024) NRB BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and Closure of Trading Window. Corrigendum to the Outcome of Board Meeting- August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

NRB BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve availing finance from Bank (s) / Financial Institution (s) and to consider any other business with the permission of chair Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, considered and approved availing Working Capital facilities (both fund based and non-fund based) upto Rs. 25,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores only) from The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

NRB BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31-3-24 along with reports. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

NRB BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Annual Business Plan (ABP) of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024