NRB Bearings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

276.8
(0.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

735.89

751.96

830.56

706.69

yoy growth (%)

-2.13

-9.46

17.52

7.2

Raw materials

-317.33

-334.72

-355.31

-297.53

As % of sales

43.12

44.51

42.78

42.1

Employee costs

-111.19

-110.71

-128.24

-117.24

As % of sales

15.1

14.72

15.44

16.59

Other costs

-220.07

-233.95

-196.02

-189.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.9

31.11

23.6

26.88

Operating profit

87.3

72.58

150.96

101.93

OPM

11.86

9.65

18.17

14.42

Depreciation

-26.67

-29.49

-27.97

-29.25

Interest expense

-20.52

-20.61

-14.26

-16.37

Other income

12

19.15

11.58

11.27

Profit before tax

52.11

41.63

120.3

67.57

Taxes

-8.38

-12.18

-38.39

-18.24

Tax rate

-16.08

-29.25

-31.91

-27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

43.73

29.45

81.91

49.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

43.73

29.45

81.91

49.32

yoy growth (%)

48.48

-64.04

66.05

7.27

NPM

5.94

3.91

9.86

6.98

