|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
735.89
751.96
830.56
706.69
yoy growth (%)
-2.13
-9.46
17.52
7.2
Raw materials
-317.33
-334.72
-355.31
-297.53
As % of sales
43.12
44.51
42.78
42.1
Employee costs
-111.19
-110.71
-128.24
-117.24
As % of sales
15.1
14.72
15.44
16.59
Other costs
-220.07
-233.95
-196.02
-189.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.9
31.11
23.6
26.88
Operating profit
87.3
72.58
150.96
101.93
OPM
11.86
9.65
18.17
14.42
Depreciation
-26.67
-29.49
-27.97
-29.25
Interest expense
-20.52
-20.61
-14.26
-16.37
Other income
12
19.15
11.58
11.27
Profit before tax
52.11
41.63
120.3
67.57
Taxes
-8.38
-12.18
-38.39
-18.24
Tax rate
-16.08
-29.25
-31.91
-27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
43.73
29.45
81.91
49.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
43.73
29.45
81.91
49.32
yoy growth (%)
48.48
-64.04
66.05
7.27
NPM
5.94
3.91
9.86
6.98
