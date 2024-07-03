NRB Bearings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
809.42
744.72
688.58
505.16
588.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
809.42
744.72
688.58
505.16
588.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
195.89
21.08
13.41
9.11
11.37
Total Income
1,005.31
765.8
701.99
514.27
599.8
Total Expenditure
682.8
636.88
585.16
448.04
518.04
PBIDT
322.51
128.92
116.83
66.23
81.76
Interest
18.34
12.3
12.37
18.28
15.67
PBDT
304.17
116.62
104.46
47.95
66.09
Depreciation
32.28
30.34
27.77
21.59
26.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
55.5
24.79
17.21
4.68
7.18
Deferred Tax
6.65
0.31
1.33
1.27
3.99
Reported Profit After Tax
209.74
61.18
58.15
20.41
28.78
Minority Interest After NP
1.53
1.77
1.85
0.97
0.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
208.21
59.41
56.3
19.44
27.9
Extra-ordinary Items
136.48
0
4.38
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
71.73
59.41
51.92
19.44
27.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.49
6.13
5.81
2.01
2.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
205
100
0
0
0
Equity
19.38
19.38
19.38
19.38
19.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
39.84
17.31
16.96
13.11
13.89
PBDTM(%)
37.57
15.65
15.17
9.49
11.23
PATM(%)
25.91
8.21
8.44
4.04
4.89
