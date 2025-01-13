NRB Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.38
19.38
19.38
19.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
827.13
622.42
557.75
490.16
Net Worth
846.51
641.8
577.13
509.54
Minority Interest
Debt
131.75
303.72
278.58
228.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.54
25.84
25.77
13.82
Total Liabilities
1,007.8
971.36
881.48
752.16
Fixed Assets
290.8
300.83
316.44
319.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.86
33.17
56.76
31.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.82
14.49
10.7
0
Networking Capital
597.08
573.63
443.19
335.01
Inventories
296.25
291.08
254.36
183.55
Inventory Days
91.04
Sundry Debtors
226.18
259.3
220.96
209.23
Debtor Days
103.77
Other Current Assets
211.83
177.89
104.86
95.13
Sundry Creditors
-76.38
-110.34
-100.28
-111.25
Creditor Days
55.17
Other Current Liabilities
-60.8
-44.3
-36.71
-41.65
Cash
68.24
49.24
54.39
66.3
Total Assets
1,007.8
971.36
881.48
752.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.