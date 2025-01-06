NRB Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
52.11
41.63
120.3
67.57
Depreciation
-26.67
-29.49
-27.97
-29.25
Tax paid
-8.38
-12.18
-38.39
-18.24
Working capital
-43.95
94.73
7.63
-34.76
Other operating items
Operating
-26.89
94.69
61.57
-14.68
Capital expenditure
15.75
158.27
37.89
15.05
Free cash flow
-11.14
252.96
99.46
0.36
Equity raised
886.02
788.85
618.38
550.35
Investing
2.2
4.43
0.64
4.73
Financing
174.81
323.71
301.69
173.3
Dividends paid
0
7.75
25.19
13.57
Net in cash
1,051.89
1,377.7
1,045.38
742.31
