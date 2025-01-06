iifl-logo-icon 1
NRB Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

276.15
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

NRB Bearings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

52.11

41.63

120.3

67.57

Depreciation

-26.67

-29.49

-27.97

-29.25

Tax paid

-8.38

-12.18

-38.39

-18.24

Working capital

-43.95

94.73

7.63

-34.76

Other operating items

Operating

-26.89

94.69

61.57

-14.68

Capital expenditure

15.75

158.27

37.89

15.05

Free cash flow

-11.14

252.96

99.46

0.36

Equity raised

886.02

788.85

618.38

550.35

Investing

2.2

4.43

0.64

4.73

Financing

174.81

323.71

301.69

173.3

Dividends paid

0

7.75

25.19

13.57

Net in cash

1,051.89

1,377.7

1,045.38

742.31

