To the Members of

NRB Bearings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of NRB Bearings Limited (the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements (the financial statements) give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its profit (including other comprehensive income (loss)), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter- Non-compliance with laws and regulations

4. We draw attention to Note 14(iii) and Note 27(iii) to the accompanying standalone financial statement which indicates delay in receipt of foreign currency receivable amounting to 5,020 lakhs and delay in payment of foreign currency payable amounting to 428 lakhs, as at 31 March 2023, beyond the timelines stipulated vide FED Master Direction No.16/2015-16 and FED Master Direction No. 17 / 2016-17, respectively, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. The management of the Company is in the process of recovering the outstanding dues and making the payments for outstanding payables and regularising these defaults by filing necessary applications with the appropriate authorities for condonation of such delays. The management is of the view that the fines/ penalties if any, that may be levied pursuant to delays, are currently unascertainable but are not expected to be material and accordingly, the accompanying standalone financial statements do not include any consequential adjustments that may arise due to such delay/ default. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

6. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recoverability of investment, trade receivables, loans/ advances given to / recoverable from subsidiary company. Refer Notes 8(iii), 14, 17 and 47 in the standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures in relation to assessing the recoverable value of investments included but were not limited to, the following: • Obtained an understanding of managements processes and controls for determining the recoverable value of investments; The Company, as at 31 March 2023, has investments (which is held for sale) in NRB Bearings (Thailand) Limited, (wholly owned subsidiary) amounting to 2,413 lakhs, loans outstanding (including interest receivable) amounting to 1,284 lakhs, trade receivables amounting to 2,127 lakhs, and has given guarantee amounting to 2,637 lakhs, which is engaged in business of manufacturing and trading of bearings. Such investment in the aforesaid subsidiary is accounted for at cost in accordance with Ind AS 27, Separate Financial Statements. The Company assesses the recoverable amount of the investment when impairment indicators exist by comparing the fair value (less costs of disposal) and carrying amount of the investment as at the reporting date. Loans / Guarantee given to, advances and trade receivables due from the wholly owned subsidiary is accounted for in accordance with Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments. Refer Note 1.1 for the relevant accounting policy for such balances outstanding as at 31 March 2023. • Assessed the design of and tested the operating effectiveness of the key controls around fair valuation; • Assessed the professional competence, objectivity and capabilities of the valuation specialist engaged by the management; • Assessed the appropriateness of the valuation methodology used to arrive at the recoverable value of the investments using auditors valuation specialist; During the year ended 31 March 2023, NRB Bearings (Thailand) Limited has reported a profit of 983 lakhs (THB 41 million) but as at that date, its accumulated losses aggregating 902 lakhs (THB 38 million), have significantly eroded its capital. • Evaluated the reasonableness of the assumptions used in cash flow projections such as growth rate, gross margins, discount rates, etc., based on historical results, current developments and future plans estimated by the management using expertise of our valuation specialist on required parameters; As at 31 March 2023, management has assessed that the recoverable value of its investment in the subsidiary, determined using Discounted Cash Flow valuation model is higher than the carrying value of the investment in NRB Bearings (Thailand) Limited. However, there is a risk that the investment in NRB Bearings (Thailand) Limited may be impaired if the projections used in computation of recoverable amount method are not met. • Assessed cash flow forecasts to ensure consistency with current operations of the Company, reconciled the cash flow projections to the business plans approved by the Companys board of directors and reviewed the sensitivity analysis performed by the management on aforesaid key assumptions and performed further independent sensitivity analysis to determine impact of estimation uncertainty on the valuation; • Tested the mathematical accuracy of the cash flow projections and fair valuation computation; and The managements assessment of recoverable amount requires estimation and judgement around the key assumptions underpinning managements assessment including, but not limited to, projections of future cash flows, growth rates and future market and economic conditions. • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the related disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards Considering the materiality of the amount involved, and significant management judgement required for valuation, the recoverability of aforesaid balances as at 31 March 2023 has been determined to be a key audit matter in the current year audit.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

7. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and Annual report, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2023 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed a modified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2023 in standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2023;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2023;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note

56 (ix) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note 56 (iii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2023 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 45 (iii) to the accompanying financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2023 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires all companies which use accounting software for maintaining their books of account, to use such an accounting software which has a feature of audit trail, with effect from the financial year beginning on 1 April 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) is not applicable for the current financial year.

Annexure A

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 17 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of NRB Bearings Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE), right to use asset and investment property.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its PPE, right to use assets and investment property under which the assets are physically verified once in every three year, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following properties which were transferred as a result of acquisition and amalgamation of companies as stated in Note 3(ii) to the standalone financial statements, wherein the title deed is in the name of the erstwhile companies.

Description of item of property Gross carrying value (Rs in lakhs) Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of pro- moter/director or employee of promoter/ director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company Freehold land at Hyderabad 55 Sahney Steels Press Works Limited No 31 March 1993 The land is in the name of Sahn- ey Steels Press Works Limited that was acquired by the Company under Board for Financial and Industrial Reconstruction (BIFR) order in the financial year 1992-93. Leasehold land at Waluj 6 NRB Torrington Private Limited No 01 December 1995 The lease deed is in the name of NRB Torrington Private Limited, erstwhile Company that was merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court. The lease agreement expires on 15 November 2056.

(d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore sanctioned by banks based on the security of current assets. The monthly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective months, which were not subjected to audit / review.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans to subsidiaries and loans to other parties (employees) during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Guarantees (Rs in lakhs) Security (Rs in lakhs ) Loans (Rs in lakhs) Advance in nature of loans (Rs in lakhs) Aggregate amount provided/ granted during the year: - Subsidiaries - - 3,634 - - Others - - 86 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - - 3,625 - - Others - - 27 -

(b) The Company has not provided any guarantees or given any security during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and the payment of the interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies or other parties (employees).

(e) The Company has granted loans which had fallen due during the year and such loans were renewed during the year. The details of the same have been given below:

Name of the party Nature of loan Total loan amount (Rs in lakhs) Nature of extension (i.e. renewed/ extended/ fresh loan provided) Aggregate amount of over dues of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans (Rs in lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year NRB Bearings (Thailand) Limited Inter Corporate Deposit 1,329 Renewed 1,329 100%

(f) The Company has not granted loans which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act and any transaction relating to security covered under section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits nor there is any amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except for delay in certain amounts of provident funds. Further, the amount of provident fund outstanding at the year- end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Statement of undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months (Refer note 49):

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date The Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 Provident Fund 4 April 2019 15 May 2019 4 May 2019 15 June 2019 4 June 2019 15 July 2019 4 July 2019 15 August 2019 4 August 2019 15 September 2019 4 September 2019 15 October 2019 4 October 2019 15 November 2019 4 November 2019 15 December 2019 4 December 2019 15 January 2020 4 January 2020 15 February 2020 4 February 2020 15 March 2020 4 March 2020 15 April 2020 4 April 2020 15 May 2020 4 May 2020 15 June 2020 4 June 2020 15 July 2020 4 July 2020 15 August 2020 4 August 2020 15 September 2020 4 September 2020 15 October 2020 4 October 2020 15 November 2020

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Statement of disputed dues:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Amount paid under Protest (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1962 Income Tax 78 2 AY 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 280 25 AY 2012-13 95 24 AY 2013-14 250 35 AY 2014-15 272 109 AY 2015-16 1,173 196 AY 2016-17 224 50 AY 2017-18 639 71 AY 2018-19 273 135 AY 2019-20 389 AY 2011-12 AY 2020-21 220 AY 2012-13 AY 2021-22 11 AY 2013-14 AY 2022-23 The Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959 Value Added Tax 1 FY 1996-97 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 3 - FY 1996-97 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 5 - FY 2012-13 Appellate Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 8 - FY 2012-13 Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) 2 - FY 2013-14 Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) 7 - FY 2013-14 Commercial Tax Officer 3 - FY 2014-15 Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) 14 - FY 2014-15 Commercial Tax Officer 44 - FY 2014-15 Deputy Commissioner (Commercial Tax) 6 - FY 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner (Commercial Tax) 10 1 FY 2015-16 Joint Commissioner Sales (Appeals) 18 9 FY 2015-16 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax 76 - FY 2015-16 Dy. Excise & Taxation Comm (Sales Tax) 1 0* FY 2015-16 Senior Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 101 - FY 2016-17 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 6 - FY 2016-17 Commercial Tax Officer 36 11 FY 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner (Commercial Tax) 17 1 FY 2016-17 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 1 0* FY 2016-17 Senior Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 69 - FY 2016-17 Deputy Excise & Taxation Comm (Sales Tax) 1 0* FY 2017-18 Senior Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 5 - FY 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) 7 - FY 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner (Commercial Tax) 14 - FY 2017-18 Deputy Excise & Taxation (Sales Tax) 73 - FY 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner State Tax The Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 Local Body Tax 72 17 FY 2013-14 Deputy Commissioner of Local Body Tax (Appeals) 36 9 FY 2014-15 8 3 FY 2015-16 Goods and Services Tax 2017 GST 73 4 FY 2013-14 Appellate Authority 6 0* FY 2014-15

(*) 0 lakh represents amount lower than 1 lakh

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act. The Company has an internal audit system which, in our opinion, is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 18 (f) to the Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of NRB Bearings Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2023, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified opinion

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements as at 31 March 2023

The Companys internal control system with respect to certain controls over user access and change management in relation to the Companys Information Technology (IT) application were not operating effectively, which could potentially result in unauthorised modifications to the IT application or data.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note issued by the ICAI, and except for the effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2023, and the material weakness does not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Adi P. Sethna

Partner

Membership No.: 108840

UDIN: 23108840BGYAWK1267

Place: Mumbai Date: 30 May 2023