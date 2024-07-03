iifl-logo-icon 1
Bimetal Bearings Ltd Share Price

468.5
(-0.51%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open468
  • Day's High479.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close470.9
  • Day's Low465.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.56
  • P/E30.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value573.34
  • EPS21.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)179.44
  • Div. Yield1.88
No Records Found

Bimetal Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

468

Prev. Close

470.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3.56

Day's High

479.8

Day's Low

465.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

573.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

179.44

P/E

30.46

EPS

21.86

Divi. Yield

1.88

Bimetal Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.5

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bimetal Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bimetal Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bimetal Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.83

3.83

3.83

3.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

210.42

197.41

189.49

182.01

Net Worth

214.25

201.24

193.32

185.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

196.92

158.46

149.12

206.4

yoy growth (%)

24.27

6.25

-27.74

13.32

Raw materials

-111.12

-86.05

-78.6

-105.21

As % of sales

56.43

54.3

52.71

50.97

Employee costs

-26.24

-25.37

-26.7

-26.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.1

3.74

1.39

15.34

Depreciation

-6.27

-5.5

-5.66

-5.05

Tax paid

-1.4

0.19

0.24

-5.03

Working capital

-1.49

2.67

-10.41

-4.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.27

6.25

-27.74

13.32

Op profit growth

89.29

-10,48,099.99

-100

25.07

EBIT growth

31.24

185.52

-90.38

16.67

Net profit growth

-6.07

139.75

-84.04

1.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

233.67

229.31

196.93

158.46

149.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

233.67

229.31

196.93

158.46

149.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.84

6.03

4.65

5.54

6.59

Bimetal Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,001.05

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,520.55

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

NIBL

25.22

062.98-7.48016.36-21.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bimetal Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A Krishnamoorthy

Independent Director

Krishna Srinivasan

Independent Director

R Vijayaraghavan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Vidhya Shankar

Whole-time Director

S Narayanan

Non Executive Director

Pasalai Sankaran Rajamani

Independent Director

Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bimetal Bearings Ltd

Summary

Bimetal Bearings Limited was incorporated on April 19, 1961 . The company was established in collaboration with Clevite Corporation, USA and Repco Ltd, Australia. The Company is a major engine bearings producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bearings, bushings and thrust washers. Their products include thin-walled bearings, bushings and thrust washers, bimetallic strips and alloy powder. BBL is one of Indias leading manufacturers of Engine Bearings, Bushings, Thrust Washers, Alloy Powder and Bimetallic Strips. The Company is a member company of the Amalgamations group, one of Indias largest light engineering conglomerates. The Amalgamations group serves a cross section of Indian industry covering manufacturing, trading, distribution, printing and publishing.The Company plants are located at Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur. The manufacturing infrastructure consists of a strip mill plant in Chennai with an installed capacity of 1,200 TPA, bearing plant at Coimbatore and Hosur producing 1.2 million half shells per month, and a thrust washer and bushing plant at Chennai with a capacity of 1 million pieces per month.In the year 1969, Clevite Corporation, USA merged with Gould Inc USA and hence the shares held by Clevite in the company were transferred to Gould. In the year 1975, the company entered into a patent and technical service agreement with Gould Inc. USA, in which the company was permitted to manufacture such items after the expiry of colla
Company FAQs

What is the Bimetal Bearings Ltd share price today?

The Bimetal Bearings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹468.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bimetal Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bimetal Bearings Ltd is ₹179.44 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bimetal Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bimetal Bearings Ltd is 30.46 and 1.15 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bimetal Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bimetal Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bimetal Bearings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Bimetal Bearings Ltd?

Bimetal Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.63%, 3 Years at 20.92%, 1 Year at 126.00%, 6 Month at 65.84%, 3 Month at 49.99% and 1 Month at 24.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bimetal Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bimetal Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

