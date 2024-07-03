Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBearings
Open₹468
Prev. Close₹470.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.56
Day's High₹479.8
Day's Low₹465.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹573.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)179.44
P/E30.46
EPS21.86
Divi. Yield1.88
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.83
3.83
3.83
3.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.42
197.41
189.49
182.01
Net Worth
214.25
201.24
193.32
185.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
196.92
158.46
149.12
206.4
yoy growth (%)
24.27
6.25
-27.74
13.32
Raw materials
-111.12
-86.05
-78.6
-105.21
As % of sales
56.43
54.3
52.71
50.97
Employee costs
-26.24
-25.37
-26.7
-26.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.1
3.74
1.39
15.34
Depreciation
-6.27
-5.5
-5.66
-5.05
Tax paid
-1.4
0.19
0.24
-5.03
Working capital
-1.49
2.67
-10.41
-4.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.27
6.25
-27.74
13.32
Op profit growth
89.29
-10,48,099.99
-100
25.07
EBIT growth
31.24
185.52
-90.38
16.67
Net profit growth
-6.07
139.75
-84.04
1.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
233.67
229.31
196.93
158.46
149.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
233.67
229.31
196.93
158.46
149.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.84
6.03
4.65
5.54
6.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,001.05
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,520.55
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
NIBL
25.22
|0
|62.98
|-7.48
|0
|16.36
|-21.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A Krishnamoorthy
Independent Director
Krishna Srinivasan
Independent Director
R Vijayaraghavan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Vidhya Shankar
Whole-time Director
S Narayanan
Non Executive Director
Pasalai Sankaran Rajamani
Independent Director
Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bimetal Bearings Ltd
Summary
Bimetal Bearings Limited was incorporated on April 19, 1961 . The company was established in collaboration with Clevite Corporation, USA and Repco Ltd, Australia. The Company is a major engine bearings producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bearings, bushings and thrust washers. Their products include thin-walled bearings, bushings and thrust washers, bimetallic strips and alloy powder. BBL is one of Indias leading manufacturers of Engine Bearings, Bushings, Thrust Washers, Alloy Powder and Bimetallic Strips. The Company is a member company of the Amalgamations group, one of Indias largest light engineering conglomerates. The Amalgamations group serves a cross section of Indian industry covering manufacturing, trading, distribution, printing and publishing.The Company plants are located at Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur. The manufacturing infrastructure consists of a strip mill plant in Chennai with an installed capacity of 1,200 TPA, bearing plant at Coimbatore and Hosur producing 1.2 million half shells per month, and a thrust washer and bushing plant at Chennai with a capacity of 1 million pieces per month.In the year 1969, Clevite Corporation, USA merged with Gould Inc USA and hence the shares held by Clevite in the company were transferred to Gould. In the year 1975, the company entered into a patent and technical service agreement with Gould Inc. USA, in which the company was permitted to manufacture such items after the expiry of colla
Read More
The Bimetal Bearings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹468.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bimetal Bearings Ltd is ₹179.44 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Bimetal Bearings Ltd is 30.46 and 1.15 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bimetal Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bimetal Bearings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Bimetal Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.63%, 3 Years at 20.92%, 1 Year at 126.00%, 6 Month at 65.84%, 3 Month at 49.99% and 1 Month at 24.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.