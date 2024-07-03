Summary

Bimetal Bearings Limited was incorporated on April 19, 1961 . The company was established in collaboration with Clevite Corporation, USA and Repco Ltd, Australia. The Company is a major engine bearings producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bearings, bushings and thrust washers. Their products include thin-walled bearings, bushings and thrust washers, bimetallic strips and alloy powder. BBL is one of Indias leading manufacturers of Engine Bearings, Bushings, Thrust Washers, Alloy Powder and Bimetallic Strips. The Company is a member company of the Amalgamations group, one of Indias largest light engineering conglomerates. The Amalgamations group serves a cross section of Indian industry covering manufacturing, trading, distribution, printing and publishing.The Company plants are located at Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur. The manufacturing infrastructure consists of a strip mill plant in Chennai with an installed capacity of 1,200 TPA, bearing plant at Coimbatore and Hosur producing 1.2 million half shells per month, and a thrust washer and bushing plant at Chennai with a capacity of 1 million pieces per month.In the year 1969, Clevite Corporation, USA merged with Gould Inc USA and hence the shares held by Clevite in the company were transferred to Gould. In the year 1975, the company entered into a patent and technical service agreement with Gould Inc. USA, in which the company was permitted to manufacture such items after the expiry of colla

