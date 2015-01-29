|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|12.5
|125
|Final
|Submission of audited financial results (along with the audit certificate) and intimation of the details of dividend declared for the year ended 31st March 2024 Further, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of 125% (Rs.12.50 per share) for the financial year ended 31% March 2024.
