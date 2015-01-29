Bimetal Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.1
3.74
1.39
15.34
Depreciation
-6.27
-5.5
-5.66
-5.05
Tax paid
-1.4
0.19
0.24
-5.03
Working capital
-1.49
2.67
-10.41
-4.19
Other operating items
Operating
-4.05
1.1
-14.43
1.05
Capital expenditure
6.55
20.48
7.33
9.77
Free cash flow
2.49
21.58
-7.1
10.82
Equity raised
367.79
347.61
345.45
337.91
Investing
3.64
11.66
-6
2.07
Financing
10.47
8.38
3.58
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
384.39
389.24
335.93
350.81
No Record Found
