iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bimetal Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

468.5
(-0.51%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bimetal Bearings Ltd

Bimetal Bearings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.1

3.74

1.39

15.34

Depreciation

-6.27

-5.5

-5.66

-5.05

Tax paid

-1.4

0.19

0.24

-5.03

Working capital

-1.49

2.67

-10.41

-4.19

Other operating items

Operating

-4.05

1.1

-14.43

1.05

Capital expenditure

6.55

20.48

7.33

9.77

Free cash flow

2.49

21.58

-7.1

10.82

Equity raised

367.79

347.61

345.45

337.91

Investing

3.64

11.66

-6

2.07

Financing

10.47

8.38

3.58

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

384.39

389.24

335.93

350.81

Bimetal Bearings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bimetal Bearings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.