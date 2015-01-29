iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bimetal Bearings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

468.5
(-0.51%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bimetal Bearings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

196.92

158.46

149.12

206.4

yoy growth (%)

24.27

6.25

-27.74

13.32

Raw materials

-111.12

-86.05

-78.6

-105.21

As % of sales

56.43

54.3

52.71

50.97

Employee costs

-26.24

-25.37

-26.7

-26.02

As % of sales

13.32

16.01

17.9

12.6

Other costs

-51.61

-42.83

-43.81

-58.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.21

27.03

29.37

28.44

Operating profit

7.93

4.19

0

16.44

OPM

4.02

2.64

0

7.96

Depreciation

-6.27

-5.5

-5.66

-5.05

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.47

-0.08

-0.03

Other income

3.88

5.54

7.14

3.99

Profit before tax

5.1

3.74

1.39

15.34

Taxes

-1.4

0.19

0.24

-5.03

Tax rate

-27.46

5.26

17.83

-32.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.7

3.94

1.64

10.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.7

3.94

1.64

10.31

yoy growth (%)

-6.07

139.75

-84.04

1.57

NPM

1.88

2.48

1.1

4.99

Bimetal Bearings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bimetal Bearings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.