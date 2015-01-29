Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
196.92
158.46
149.12
206.4
yoy growth (%)
24.27
6.25
-27.74
13.32
Raw materials
-111.12
-86.05
-78.6
-105.21
As % of sales
56.43
54.3
52.71
50.97
Employee costs
-26.24
-25.37
-26.7
-26.02
As % of sales
13.32
16.01
17.9
12.6
Other costs
-51.61
-42.83
-43.81
-58.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.21
27.03
29.37
28.44
Operating profit
7.93
4.19
0
16.44
OPM
4.02
2.64
0
7.96
Depreciation
-6.27
-5.5
-5.66
-5.05
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.47
-0.08
-0.03
Other income
3.88
5.54
7.14
3.99
Profit before tax
5.1
3.74
1.39
15.34
Taxes
-1.4
0.19
0.24
-5.03
Tax rate
-27.46
5.26
17.83
-32.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.7
3.94
1.64
10.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.7
3.94
1.64
10.31
yoy growth (%)
-6.07
139.75
-84.04
1.57
NPM
1.88
2.48
1.1
4.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.