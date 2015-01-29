Bimetal Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.83
3.83
3.83
3.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.42
197.41
189.49
182.01
Net Worth
214.25
201.24
193.32
185.84
Minority Interest
Debt
8.99
9.42
5.67
4.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.47
9.46
8.42
6.62
Total Liabilities
233.71
220.12
207.41
197.26
Fixed Assets
79.27
78.41
72.57
67.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
71.82
57.22
56.52
52.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.01
1.11
1.98
1.64
Networking Capital
80.49
80.9
74.46
73.68
Inventories
51.39
52.82
48.24
49.57
Inventory Days
89.41
114.17
Sundry Debtors
52.57
48.94
47.67
47.6
Debtor Days
88.35
109.63
Other Current Assets
13.81
16.12
14.13
14.26
Sundry Creditors
-34.06
-32.88
-33.25
-34.96
Creditor Days
61.62
80.52
Other Current Liabilities
-3.22
-4.09
-2.33
-2.79
Cash
1.13
2.48
1.89
1.91
Total Assets
233.72
220.12
207.42
197.26
