Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apart from considering the routine items to consider the financial statements and results for the Calendar Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (together with Limited Review Report) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the financial results (unaudited) of the Company for the Calendar Quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of unaudited financial results for the Calendar quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of financial results for the Calendar Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (unaudited) and intimation of the re-appointment of Mr.S.Narayanan as the whole-time Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years with effect from 1st November 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the proposal to appoint 2 (Two) Independent Directors in the place of 2 existing Independent Directors who retire on 22nd July 2024. Appointment of Independent Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Inter alia, to consider the appointment of Independent Directors in the Company BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Convening of Board Meeting in connection with the proposal to consider the appointment of Independent Directors in the Company Further to the intimation submitted earlier in connection with the holding of a Board Meeting in connection with the appointment of Independent Directors, it has been decided to postpone the holding of said meeting of the Board of Directors at a convenient date in the near future. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apart from considering the routine items to consider the following specific items viz a) Ta take on record the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. b) to declare dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of audited financial results (along with the audit certificate) and intimation of the details of dividend declared for the year ended 31st March 2024 Further, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of 125% (Rs.12.50 per share) for the financial year ended 31% March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve certain subjects which are material in nature The Directors had approved certain proposals which are material in nature and are submitted to the Stock Exchange immediately after the completion of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024