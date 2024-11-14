|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apart from considering the routine items to consider the financial statements and results for the Calendar Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (together with Limited Review Report) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the financial results (unaudited) of the Company for the Calendar Quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of unaudited financial results for the Calendar quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of financial results for the Calendar Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (unaudited) and intimation of the re-appointment of Mr.S.Narayanan as the whole-time Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years with effect from 1st November 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the proposal to appoint 2 (Two) Independent Directors in the place of 2 existing Independent Directors who retire on 22nd July 2024. Appointment of Independent Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Inter alia, to consider the appointment of Independent Directors in the Company BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Convening of Board Meeting in connection with the proposal to consider the appointment of Independent Directors in the Company Further to the intimation submitted earlier in connection with the holding of a Board Meeting in connection with the appointment of Independent Directors, it has been decided to postpone the holding of said meeting of the Board of Directors at a convenient date in the near future. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apart from considering the routine items to consider the following specific items viz a) Ta take on record the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. b) to declare dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of audited financial results (along with the audit certificate) and intimation of the details of dividend declared for the year ended 31st March 2024 Further, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of 125% (Rs.12.50 per share) for the financial year ended 31% March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve certain subjects which are material in nature The Directors had approved certain proposals which are material in nature and are submitted to the Stock Exchange immediately after the completion of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to take on record the unaudited financial results / statement (subject to limited review) of the Company in respect of the Calendar Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Submission of unaudited financial results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.