iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bimetal Bearings Ltd Board Meeting

468.5
(-0.51%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Bimetal Bearings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apart from considering the routine items to consider the financial statements and results for the Calendar Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (together with Limited Review Report) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the financial results (unaudited) of the Company for the Calendar Quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of unaudited financial results for the Calendar quarter ended 30th June 2024 submission of financial results for the Calendar Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (unaudited) and intimation of the re-appointment of Mr.S.Narayanan as the whole-time Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years with effect from 1st November 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the proposal to appoint 2 (Two) Independent Directors in the place of 2 existing Independent Directors who retire on 22nd July 2024. Appointment of Independent Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Inter alia, to consider the appointment of Independent Directors in the Company BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Convening of Board Meeting in connection with the proposal to consider the appointment of Independent Directors in the Company Further to the intimation submitted earlier in connection with the holding of a Board Meeting in connection with the appointment of Independent Directors, it has been decided to postpone the holding of said meeting of the Board of Directors at a convenient date in the near future. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apart from considering the routine items to consider the following specific items viz a) Ta take on record the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. b) to declare dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of audited financial results (along with the audit certificate) and intimation of the details of dividend declared for the year ended 31st March 2024 Further, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of 125% (Rs.12.50 per share) for the financial year ended 31% March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve certain subjects which are material in nature The Directors had approved certain proposals which are material in nature and are submitted to the Stock Exchange immediately after the completion of the Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
BIMETAL BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to take on record the unaudited financial results / statement (subject to limited review) of the Company in respect of the Calendar Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Submission of unaudited financial results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Bimetal Bearings: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bimetal Bearings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.