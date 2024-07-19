iifl-logo-icon 1
Bimetal Bearings Ltd AGM

468.5
(-0.51%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
The Company had tied up with M/s.National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL) to dispatch the copies of the Annual Report - 2024 (thro e-mail) which include the notice of the 63rd Annual General Meeting, Report of Directors, Auditors and the related schedules and also the audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 on 26th June 2024. As per the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, a copy of the Annual Report - 2024 is being filed with M/s.BSE Limited on the date of dispatch of Annual Report - 2024 to the share-holders. Filing of the confirmation that the Company had successfully conducted the 63rd Annual General Meeting through VC / OAVM means on 19th July 2024. Submission of the relevant details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Filing of the voting results of the Companys 63rd Annual General Meeting which was held on 19th July 2024 (Friday) in the AV / OAVM mode along with the submission of the signed scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

