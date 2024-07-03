Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBearings
Open₹25.7
Prev. Close₹25.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.67
Day's High₹25.7
Day's Low₹23.95
52 Week's High₹50.4
52 Week's Low₹23.25
Book Value₹-47.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.91
64.05
4.85
4.85
Preference Capital
63.65
53.33
45.02
39.61
Reserves
-105.17
-77.57
-9.14
0.86
Net Worth
27.39
39.81
40.73
45.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.44
56.4
41.68
44.09
yoy growth (%)
23.1
35.3
-5.45
11.35
Raw materials
-27.91
-23.34
-14.07
-18.21
As % of sales
40.2
41.38
33.75
41.31
Employee costs
-15.93
-13.29
-16.22
-15.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.82
-8.66
-18.9
-20.45
Depreciation
-9.11
-8.92
-8.9
-8.92
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9.28
6.98
-8.75
-0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.1
35.3
-5.45
11.35
Op profit growth
-3.69
-265.51
-16.99
-10.16
EBIT growth
31.6
-86.31
-7.16
-6.02
Net profit growth
-332.75
-122.32
-7.58
4.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
73.11
80.73
69.44
56.41
41.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
73.11
80.73
69.44
56.41
41.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.84
1.82
1.28
14.23
1.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,001.05
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,520.55
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
NIBL
25.22
|0
|62.98
|-7.48
|0
|16.36
|-21.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Devesh Singh Sahney
Non Executive Director
Aarti Sahney
Independent Director
Ashish Chugani
Independent Director
SAMRAT NIRMAL ZAVERI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vandana Yadav
Independent Director
Sejal Dinesh Mehta
Independent Director
Anurag Toshniwal
Reports by NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
Summary
NRB Industrial Bearings Limited was incorporated on 24 February, 2011 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style NRB Industrial Bearings Private Limited. On the acquisition of equity shares of the Company on 4th November, 2011 by NRB Bearings Limited, the Company was made Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to NRB Industrial Bearings Limited dated 17 November, 2011. The Company is a leading manufacturer of ball and roller bearings for the industrial market. Manufactured at world-class facility in Shendra, Aurangabad, it works with OEMs and end-users to increase uptime while keeping the costs down. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Ball and Roller Bearings for industrial applications. NIBLs bearings are used in a range of applications across different industries. From heavy duty applications such as mining and steel to light applications like food & beverage, our bearings help manifacturers increase uptime and maintenance costs low.In 2012, NRB Bearings Limited demerged its Industrial Bearing Division to the Company through the Scheme of Demerger effective from October 01, 2012 as a going concern. In terms of the said Scheme, in consideration of the transfer and vesting of the Industrial Bearings Undertaking of NRB, in respect of every 4 equity shares of Rs. 2 each, held by the shareholders of NRB, 1 equity share of Rs. 2 each fully paid up aggregating 24,230,650 equity shares have been issued and allotted on 31
Read More
The NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd is ₹58.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd is 0 and -1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹50.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.75%, 3 Years at 0.23%, 1 Year at -45.65%, 6 Month at -33.12%, 3 Month at -26.13% and 1 Month at -7.21%.
