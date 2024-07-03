iifl-logo-icon 1
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Share Price

24.04
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.7
  • Day's High25.7
  • 52 Wk High50.4
  • Prev. Close25.22
  • Day's Low23.95
  • 52 Wk Low 23.25
  • Turnover (lac)3.67
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-47.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

25.7

Prev. Close

25.22

Turnover(Lac.)

3.67

Day's High

25.7

Day's Low

23.95

52 Week's High

50.4

52 Week's Low

23.25

Book Value

-47.78

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.67%

Foreign: 9.66%

Indian: 63.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

68.91

64.05

4.85

4.85

Preference Capital

63.65

53.33

45.02

39.61

Reserves

-105.17

-77.57

-9.14

0.86

Net Worth

27.39

39.81

40.73

45.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

69.44

56.4

41.68

44.09

yoy growth (%)

23.1

35.3

-5.45

11.35

Raw materials

-27.91

-23.34

-14.07

-18.21

As % of sales

40.2

41.38

33.75

41.31

Employee costs

-15.93

-13.29

-16.22

-15.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.82

-8.66

-18.9

-20.45

Depreciation

-9.11

-8.92

-8.9

-8.92

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9.28

6.98

-8.75

-0.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.1

35.3

-5.45

11.35

Op profit growth

-3.69

-265.51

-16.99

-10.16

EBIT growth

31.6

-86.31

-7.16

-6.02

Net profit growth

-332.75

-122.32

-7.58

4.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

73.11

80.73

69.44

56.41

41.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

73.11

80.73

69.44

56.41

41.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.84

1.82

1.28

14.23

1.52

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,001.05

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,520.55

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

NIBL

25.22

062.98-7.48016.36-21.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Devesh Singh Sahney

Non Executive Director

Aarti Sahney

Independent Director

Ashish Chugani

Independent Director

SAMRAT NIRMAL ZAVERI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vandana Yadav

Independent Director

Sejal Dinesh Mehta

Independent Director

Anurag Toshniwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

Summary

NRB Industrial Bearings Limited was incorporated on 24 February, 2011 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style NRB Industrial Bearings Private Limited. On the acquisition of equity shares of the Company on 4th November, 2011 by NRB Bearings Limited, the Company was made Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to NRB Industrial Bearings Limited dated 17 November, 2011. The Company is a leading manufacturer of ball and roller bearings for the industrial market. Manufactured at world-class facility in Shendra, Aurangabad, it works with OEMs and end-users to increase uptime while keeping the costs down. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Ball and Roller Bearings for industrial applications. NIBLs bearings are used in a range of applications across different industries. From heavy duty applications such as mining and steel to light applications like food & beverage, our bearings help manifacturers increase uptime and maintenance costs low.In 2012, NRB Bearings Limited demerged its Industrial Bearing Division to the Company through the Scheme of Demerger effective from October 01, 2012 as a going concern. In terms of the said Scheme, in consideration of the transfer and vesting of the Industrial Bearings Undertaking of NRB, in respect of every 4 equity shares of Rs. 2 each, held by the shareholders of NRB, 1 equity share of Rs. 2 each fully paid up aggregating 24,230,650 equity shares have been issued and allotted on 31
Company FAQs

What is the NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd share price today?

The NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd is ₹58.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd is 0 and -1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹50.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd?

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.75%, 3 Years at 0.23%, 1 Year at -45.65%, 6 Month at -33.12%, 3 Month at -26.13% and 1 Month at -7.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.95 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 27.04 %

