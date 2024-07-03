Summary

NRB Industrial Bearings Limited was incorporated on 24 February, 2011 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style NRB Industrial Bearings Private Limited. On the acquisition of equity shares of the Company on 4th November, 2011 by NRB Bearings Limited, the Company was made Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to NRB Industrial Bearings Limited dated 17 November, 2011. The Company is a leading manufacturer of ball and roller bearings for the industrial market. Manufactured at world-class facility in Shendra, Aurangabad, it works with OEMs and end-users to increase uptime while keeping the costs down. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Ball and Roller Bearings for industrial applications. NIBLs bearings are used in a range of applications across different industries. From heavy duty applications such as mining and steel to light applications like food & beverage, our bearings help manifacturers increase uptime and maintenance costs low.In 2012, NRB Bearings Limited demerged its Industrial Bearing Division to the Company through the Scheme of Demerger effective from October 01, 2012 as a going concern. In terms of the said Scheme, in consideration of the transfer and vesting of the Industrial Bearings Undertaking of NRB, in respect of every 4 equity shares of Rs. 2 each, held by the shareholders of NRB, 1 equity share of Rs. 2 each fully paid up aggregating 24,230,650 equity shares have been issued and allotted on 31

