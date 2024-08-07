iifl-logo-icon 1
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd AGM

21.73
(-4.65%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:09:59 PM

NRB Indl Bearing CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM7 Aug 202421 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 21, 2024,. Annual General Meeting and Book Closure The 13 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 07, 2023 through video conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM). In Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed gist of proceedings of the 13th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday August 07,2024 at 2:00 p.m. through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

