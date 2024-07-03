NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
54.46
58.91
49.46
36.92
32.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.46
58.91
49.46
36.92
32.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.41
1.28
0.74
14.09
1.12
Total Income
55.87
60.2
50.2
51.01
33.96
Total Expenditure
59.36
55.65
46.02
33.05
37.1
PBIDT
-3.49
4.54
4.18
17.96
-3.14
Interest
8.39
7.06
5.89
5.29
6.25
PBDT
-11.88
-2.52
-1.71
12.66
-9.39
Depreciation
6.94
6.87
6.79
6.72
6.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-18.81
-9.39
-8.5
5.94
-16.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.72
-9.32
-8.64
5.77
-16.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
12.88
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.72
-9.32
-8.64
-7.11
-16.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-7.72
-3.85
-3.57
2.38
-6.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.85
4.85
4.85
4.85
4.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.4
7.7
8.45
48.64
-9.56
PBDTM(%)
-21.81
-4.27
-3.45
34.29
-28.6
PATM(%)
-34.53
-15.93
-17.18
16.08
-48.91
