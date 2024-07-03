iifl-logo-icon 1
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24
(-1.40%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

54.46

58.91

49.46

36.92

32.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.46

58.91

49.46

36.92

32.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.41

1.28

0.74

14.09

1.12

Total Income

55.87

60.2

50.2

51.01

33.96

Total Expenditure

59.36

55.65

46.02

33.05

37.1

PBIDT

-3.49

4.54

4.18

17.96

-3.14

Interest

8.39

7.06

5.89

5.29

6.25

PBDT

-11.88

-2.52

-1.71

12.66

-9.39

Depreciation

6.94

6.87

6.79

6.72

6.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-18.81

-9.39

-8.5

5.94

-16.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-18.72

-9.32

-8.64

5.77

-16.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

12.88

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.72

-9.32

-8.64

-7.11

-16.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-7.72

-3.85

-3.57

2.38

-6.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.85

4.85

4.85

4.85

4.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.4

7.7

8.45

48.64

-9.56

PBDTM(%)

-21.81

-4.27

-3.45

34.29

-28.6

PATM(%)

-34.53

-15.93

-17.18

16.08

-48.91

